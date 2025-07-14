Clover Enhances All-in-One Platform With Homebase, Empowering Small Businesses With Integrated Workforce Management

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clover, the world's smartest point-of-sale system, under parent company Fiserv, today announced system enhancements with integrated workforce management capabilities from Homebase, the all-in-one platform for small business team management. This collaboration reinforces Clover's commitment to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a comprehensive platform designed to seamlessly run their operations, including employee management, to drive better efficiency and growth.

The enhancements will embed Homebase’s scheduling, time tracking, and employee management capabilities into the Clover Web Dashboard, providing merchants with a single platform to manage their daily operations.

"Small business owners know that every hour counts, and the burden of manual data entry alone can consume many hours each week," said Will Karczewski, Head of Clover. "By embedding Homebase's powerful employee management tools directly into the Clover Web Dashboard, we're delivering a seamless, all-in-one solution. This empowers owners to significantly reduce administrative tasks, giving them back valuable time to focus on their customers and growing their passion.”

Key advantages of Clover’s workforce management solution include:

Unified Workforce Management: Clover seamlessly embeds Homebase's leading time clock, scheduling, and timesheet solution into the Clover Web Dashboard, providing SMBs with a powerful, all-in-one platform to manage hourly teams effortlessly. Optimize Labor & Boost Profitability: By leveraging tools that prevent early clock-ins and proactively manage overtime expenses, small businesses can benefit from more efficient operations that directly impact their bottom line. Empower Your Team & Enhance Communication: Create a more connected and productive workforce with built-in team messaging that’s easily accessible on Clover devices, in addition to employee self-service features for schedules and timesheets. This helps ensure frictionless communication and allows teams to take control of changing or covering shifts. Simplify Payroll & Focus on Growth: Businesses can benefit from automated timesheet generation and easy export. These features eliminate manual data entry and errors, freeing up valuable time for owners and operators.

“Small businesses need technology that saves them time and makes their lives easier," said John Waldmann, CEO of Homebase. "By bringing Homebase's award-winning team management tools directly into the Clover Web Dashboard, small businesses can manage team schedules, track employee hours, and see sales data all in one place, streamlining day-to-day operations and eliminating the need to switch between multiple systems.”

Hundreds of thousands of small businesses will benefit from the embedded solution, as it will be seamlessly deployed via the Clover Web Dashboard in a phased rollout beginning in August 2025.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™ and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Homebase

Homebase is the everything app for hourly teams, with employee scheduling, time clocks, payroll, hiring, communication, HR, and more. More than 100,000 small (but mighty) businesses rely on Homebase to make work radically easy and give their teams superpowers. As the leader in small business team management, Homebase tracked 1+ billion hours for 2.5+ million workers last year. Homebase was named a 2024 Fast Company’s Brands That Matter, and is backed by leading venture investors L Catterton Growth, Emerson Collective, Notable Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, and PLUS Capital.

FI-G