YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: Actor Cody Walker to Speak Onsite and Reveal FX Product & Tech at the Global Initial Launch of the FX Super One MPV July 17

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Co-CEO of FF.

“Hello and welcome to Issue 011 of our Weekly Update!

We are now just four days away from the Global Initial Product Launch of the FX Super One! Have you seen our countdown posters over the past few days? What kind of revolutionary product and technology will FX unveil? We’ll see in just four days!

This week’s progress, starting with S1 User Ecosystem:

FX Super One’s B2B business model has once again made strong progress, with an additional 700 Super One secured this week, bringing the total number of binding deposit agreements for non-binding pre-orders for FX Super One to 4,800 units. More importantly, we’ve expanded into new industries, further broadening our ecosystem reach.

First, we signed a deposit agreement for the FX Super One with MetaMega Group (MMG), a premium family office services firm based in Southern California. Our ‘end-to-end B2B2C’ co-creation ecosystem model now officially enters a new industry.

For those less familiar with family office services, this is a high-end service sector providing customized financial, tax, education, and lifestyle solutions for high-net-worth families. MMG brings together nearly 300 seasoned advisors in Orange County, California, and enjoys a large and established base of high-net-worth clients.

These high-net-worth families are one of FX Super One’s core user segment targets. The family office sector provides deep access to this circle, allowing us to efficiently convert trusted relationships into purchase decisions and speed up our ultra-light sales model where ‘scenarios are the showroom, and trust is the channel.’

Second, this week, we also signed a deposit agreement with The Alps. They are a leading global MCN agency and a key TikTok partner, managing a network of over 3,000 influencers and creators. This collaboration once again validates the strong recognition our FF and FX Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales model is receiving from top-tier international institutions.

Third, in the FX Par, we welcomed another B2B partner into our system: Space Auto, a premium auto dealer located in Beverly Hills, the ultimate symbol of American ultra luxury and style. Specializing in high-end vehicle sales, leasing, and consignment, Space Auto is deeply rooted in LA’s core luxury circles and is set to launch a new flagship store in West Covina. This expansion could help us reach new market pockets across the greater Los Angeles and Orange County area. Together, we could co-create and share blue-ocean value.

Now, with S5 Capital Markets and Finance:

In line with the ‘Stockholders First’ principle I emphasized when taking office as Co-CEO, we’ve partnered with Stockperks, a global investor engagement platform serving public companies across the world. We launched an exclusive Stockholder Perks Program to show our appreciation for FFAI stockholders. This special offer includes valuable benefits such as a $3,500 voucher toward the purchase of the FX Super One. This move aims to maximize the eco-chemistry between our stockholders and user community.

This week, we’ve also launched the ‘One-Click Fast Reservation’ access for the FX Super One. Once the product officially opens for B2C paid reservations at the July 17 launch event, users will be able to complete their purchase with just one click and secure priority delivery.

Once again, we invite you to reserve your FX Super One and join us in co-creating and sharing the future. Super One, You are the One.

Going to S2 and S3, Product and Technology:

While driving full speed ahead on FX product and tech development, we’re also continuing to advance the evolution of the FF 91. One exciting update is coming to the B-pillar AI system, which will soon include intuitive gesture control powered by AI — allowing users to open and close doors with simple hand gestures, completely touch-free. This feature is expected to roll out in the next OTA update. These interactive functions are also being developed with seamless integration in mind for future FX models, to bring the same intelligence and ease of use to our full vehicle lineup. We’re also advancing a broad set of exterior gesture controls, with patent applications expected to be filed soon.

Today, I received a heartfelt message from an old friend. After seeing our ‘King of Red Carpet’ countdown poster, he told us that even after all his years working in Hollywood, there still isn’t a truly elegant, red carpet–worthy MPV for A-listers or industry premieres. But with the FX Super One, he feels we’re finally filling that long-overlooked gap in the American market.

Looking ahead to next week:

The global livestream of our launch event will take place at 7:30 PM (PDT) on July 17.

Here’s an exclusive sneak peek: Cody Walker — from the Fast & Furious franchise and a globally respected automotive enthusiast — will be joining us live on stage. He’s coming on board as an FX Developer Co-Creation Officer to lead a deep dive into the product and its groundbreaking technology. This represents a major evolution of FF’s signature developer co-creation model, now supercharging FX. Our Developer Co-Creation Officers won’t just help shape the product — they’ll be deeply embedded throughout the launch, delivery, and sales journey, unlocking new value through true collaboration.

A big thank you to all our partners who have come a long way with us. The Global Initial Launch of the FX Super One & Super EAI F.A.C.E. & FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6 x 4 Architecture is just around the corner. We’re ready — and we can’t wait to see you at the sunset of Los Angeles on July 17. This is one moment you won’t want to miss!”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

