ROYC and Partners Financial Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Private Markets Investment Solutions Across Central and Eastern Europe

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROYC, the leading provider of both private markets investment selection and solutions supported by Europe’s leading technology platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Partners Financial Group, the CEE region’s foremost retail financial services provider. This long-term collaboration aims at expanding access to globally leading private markets investments for retail clients across Central and Eastern Europe. Through this partnership, Partners’ extensive client base will gain access to ROYC’s institutional-grade investment selection and digital infrastructure, seamlessly integrated into the Partners platform.

Partners Financial Group is a market leader in retail financial services and is now accelerating its expansion into private markets. Known for its commitment to innovation, Partners brings sophisticated financial solutions to over two million clients across the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Romania, including a network of more than 3,500 independent advisors, meaning that Partners operates the largest independent advisory network in the region.

“This partnership is a perfect example of how cutting-edge technology can reshape access to private markets,” said Mathias Leijon, Founder & President at ROYC. “Our market-leading platform was built to deliver institutional-grade investment— seamlessly, securely, and at scale. Partners’ clear commitment to digital leadership makes them an ideal collaborator in accelerating this vision across Central and Eastern Europe.”

Roman Pospíšil, Group Chief Investment Officer at Partners Financial Group added: “Technology is at the core of how we serve our clients — we’ve always sought to lead the way in digital transformation across financial services. ROYC’s platform fits seamlessly into our strategy to deliver innovative, next-generation investment solutions to millions of clients. This is a leap forward in our ambition to be the digital leader in private markets access.”

About ROYC

ROYC is the leading European B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, empowering private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to seamlessly access, distribute, and manage private investments at scale. As private markets expand, financial institutions require scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimising fund operations, and delivering exceptional client experiences. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored fund structuring and investment solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, transforming how private market investments are managed across the entire fund lifecycle.

About Partners Financial Group

Partners Financial Group is a market leader in retail financial services, trusted by over two million clients in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Romania. Operating the region’s largest independent advisory network, Partners combines deep financial expertise with a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation.

For interview requests: Mathias.leijon@roycgroup.com

