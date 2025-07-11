Time4Learning Announces New Cinema Series Curriculum for Middle and High School Students

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Time4Learning, a Cambium Learning Group brand, today announced a partnership with Subject to launch a new slate of Cinema Series courses across its middle and high school curriculum.

Starting late summer, Time4Learning students will have access to a comprehensive slate of Cinema Series courses powered by Subject. The courses will span Mathematics, Science, English, History, Government, and a wide array of electives like Financial Literacy, Intro to Engineering, Music Production & Digital Media, and more.

Cinema Series courses offer innovative story-driven instruction, relatable teachers and short-form visual content to maximize engagement. Interactive tools like drag-and-drop assessments apply proven pedagogical strategies to boost retention and rigor. Creative submission options such as videos or written reflections help bring lessons to life.

“Let’s face it—kids today are growing up in a completely different media environment,” said Cheryl Dodge, President of Time4Learning. “When learning looks and feels relevant, when it speaks their language, it sticks. With Cinema Series, we’re delivering a curriculum that’s not only rigorous and standards-aligned, but also incredibly cool. With a 94% student completion rate and a 13% average increase in student scores, we’re confident that cinematic instruction doesn’t just engage, it delivers.”

Subject’s unique approach to building Cinema Series courses leans into multimodal learning, offering flexibility for how students learn and demonstrate knowledge. Each course is built for accessibility, making it easy for all students to participate and thrive.

“Time4Learning has always been at the forefront of supporting the unique needs of each individual learner,” said Michael Vilardo, CEO and President of Subject. “We’re thrilled to bring our high-impact curriculum to a platform that reaches so many families looking for flexible, modern education options. Together, we’re reimagining learning to be as engaging as Hollywood feature films.”

Time4Learning supports a wide variety of learners, including homeschoolers, hybrid and remote students. This partnership reflects Time4Learning’s continued commitment to evolving with the needs of students and families. As school choice grows across the country, it’s never been more crucial to provide flexible, high-quality learning options outside traditional classrooms.

Families can begin exploring Cinema Series on Time4Learning starting this summer. For more information, visit https://www.time4learning.com/pages/lp-cinema-series.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is a leading online education platform that has supported over one million students since 2004. Offering a comprehensive, standards-based curriculum from PreK–12, Time4Learning empowers families with flexible, effective home education solutions. Time4Learning is proud to be part of Cambium Learning Group.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia, Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Time4Learning.

About Subject

Subject is a fully accredited digital learning platform offering standards-aligned, cinematic curriculum for middle and high school students. With content approved by UC–AG, NCAA, and the College Board, Subject supports students through flexible learning paths, creative expression, and world-class instruction that feels as engaging as the media they consume every day.