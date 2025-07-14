Summit Partners Announces Growth Investment in Dreampath Diagnostics to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Anatomical Pathology

LONDON & BOSTON & STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Partners today announced a growth investment in Dreampath Diagnostics, a leading healthcare technology company focused on digitizing workflows in anatomical pathology laboratories. The investment will support the company’s plans to accelerate global growth, scale operations and expand its commercial reach and product portfolio.

Founded in 2012, Dreampath offers a patented suite of traceability solutions and consumables designed to automate and digitally transform the archiving and retrieval of tissue samples in pathology labs. Today, the company manages more than 250 million samples across over 500 labs in nearly 40 countries, serving a broad range of healthcare organizations, from hospitals and research institutions to commercial laboratories and cancer centers.

“Pathology labs are a critical part of the global healthcare ecosystem, yet many still rely on manual, error-prone processes for sample archiving and retrieval,” said Pablo Jordan, CEO and co-founder of Dreampath Diagnostics. “Our mission is to improve the efficiency and accuracy of these workflows through automation and digital traceability, allowing labs to provide patients with faster and safer diagnostics. We’re proud to partner with Summit to help us scale our impact and reach more patients around the world.”

Dreampath’s integrated platform is protected by more than 80 patents worldwide and is designed to automate, simplify and streamline lab workflows to help eliminate the risk of patient sample loss. The company’s technology is tailored to specific stages of the pathology process and works with Dreampath’s proprietary software and consumables. This closed-loop system helps labs archive and retrieve tissue samples with speed and precision, with a focus on improving sample traceability while reducing manual errors, retrieval times and operational burden. Customers using the system have reported meaningful positive results, noting an 83% reduction in time spent archiving tissue samples.

Dreampath has grown profitably and rapidly at a CAGR of more than 50% in recent years, driven by strong demand for its platform across the U.S., EMEA and other global markets. Dreampath’s customers include many of the world’s foremost cancer centers, as well as some of the largest and most sophisticated commercial laboratories in operation today.

“Pathology labs are navigating growing volumes, staffing shortages and increasing demands for precision, all while working with systems that haven’t meaningfully evolved in decades,” said Thomas Tarnowski, Managing Director at Summit Partners. “Dreampath’s platform is designed to address a key bottleneck in the pathology workflow. By enabling fast and traceable access to tissue samples, the company is supporting more consistent lab operations and helping improve the quality of patient care. We believe Dreampath is well-positioned to lead the modernization of pathology infrastructure on a global scale.”

“We were drawn to Dreampath because of their clear leadership in a fast-growing and increasingly essential segment of lab diagnostics,” added Jono Pagden, Principal at Summit Partners. “In our view, the company’s first-mover advantage, consistent focus on quality and strong customer adoption have helped Dreampath establish a strong reputation as a trusted provider in digital archiving. We’re proud to be their first institutional partner and excited to support the team in scaling their impact globally.”

Both Thomas Tarnowski and Jono Pagden have joined the Dreampath Board of Directors.

Dreampath is headquartered in Strasbourg, France with a U.S. commercial office in New York.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Dreampath Diagnostics

Dreampath Diagnostics is a global leader of digital sample management systems for anatomical pathology laboratories. The company’s patented solutions combine purpose-built scanners, software and consumables to enable automated and error-free archiving and rapid retrieval of tissue samples, helping labs accelerate diagnostics, improve accuracy, and compliance. Dreampath’s systems are used in leading labs and institutions across nearly 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.dreampathdx.net.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm’s founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Notable investments in healthcare and life sciences include Advance Medical, CluePoints, Healthline Media, LifeStance Health, VaxCare and Viroclinics. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.