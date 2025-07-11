Colombier II Announces Minimal Redemptions in Connection with Business Combination with GrabAGun

PALM BEACH, Fla. & COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: CLBR) (the “Company” or “Colombier II”), a special purpose acquisition company led by Omeed Malik, and Metroplex Trading Company LLC d.b.a. GrabAGun.com (“GrabAGun”), an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories, today announced that the Company has, as of the redemption deadline of 5:00 p.m. eastern time on July 11, 2025 (the “redemption deadline”), received minimal redemption requests in connection with the anticipated consummation (the “Closing”) of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) between Colombier II and GrabAGun pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement between Colombier II, GrabAGun, GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc., a Texas corporation (“GrabAGun Digital”), among other parties, entered into as of Jan. 6, 2025 (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

Based on the strong support from Colombier II shareholders, Colombier II expects to deliver over $179.1 million in gross proceeds to GrabAGun Digital at the Closing, representing nearly 100% of the cash and cash equivalents held in the Colombier II trust account as of the redemption deadline. If all of the redemption requests from Colombier II public shareholders validly tendered and received by Colombier II as of the Redemption Deadline are satisfied by Colombier II, 16,995,268 public shares of Colombier II would be outstanding. Colombier II does not intend to permit the reversal of any previously submitted redemption requests.

In connection with the Business Combination, an extraordinary general meeting (“Extraordinary General Meeting”) of the Colombier II shareholders is expected to be held at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on July 15, 2025, for Colombier II shareholders of record as of a June 20, 2025, record date (the “Record Date”) to vote on proposals to approve the transactions comprising the Business Combination. Further information about the Extraordinary General Meeting and how Colombier II shareholders of record as of the Record Date can vote their shares is contained in a definitive proxy statement filed by Colombier II with the SEC (the “Proxy Statement”). Security holders are encouraged to review carefully the disclosures and voting information in the Proxy Statement in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Background Information on the Business Combination

As previously announced, GrabAGun, GrabAGun Digital and Colombier II entered into the Business Combination Agreement to consummate the transactions comprising the Business Combination, which the parties expect to occur on July 15, 2025, assuming satisfaction (or waiver, as applicable) of all conditions to the Closing set forth in the Business Combination Agreement and other related transaction agreements, including approval of the Business Combination by Colombier II shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to occur on the same date. In connection with the Business Combination, subject to NYSE approval, securities of GrabAGun Digital, the public company after the closing, are expected to trade on the NYSE under the proposed symbols “PEW” and “PEWW”. Colombier II shares currently trade on the NYSE under the symbol “CLBR”.

Additional information about the proposed Business Combination can be found in the Registration Statement filed by GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. and GrabAGun in connection with the Business Combination, which was previously declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other public filings of Colombier II, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at sec.gov.

In connection with the Business Combination, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal counsel to Colombier II and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is serving as legal counsel to GrabAGun. Ogier is serving as special Cayman Islands counsel to Colombier II.

Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Colombier II will hold an extraordinary general meeting of Colombier II’s shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on July 15, 2025, for Colombier II shareholders of record as of the Record Date to approve proposals presented to the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting related to the Business Combination with GrabAGun. A Proxy Statement containing the proposals to be presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been filed with the SEC; copies of the Proxy Statement were also mailed to Colombier II shareholders of record as of the Record Date and notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was also contained in a Colombier II Current Report on Form 8-K previously filed with the SEC.

Additional information about how to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and vote is set forth in the Proxy Statement. The Business Combination is expected to close shortly after the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 15, 2025.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. Colombier II shareholders are urged to read carefully the proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for the unanimous recommendation by Colombier II’s Board that shareholders of record as of the Record Date vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS included in the Proxy Statement in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Colombier II shareholders will be held on July 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, in a virtual meeting format at www.cstproxy.com/colombierspacii/2025. For the purposes of the Colombier II governing documents, the Extraordinary General Meeting may also be attended in person at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10105-0302. If you do not have internet capabilities, you can listen only to the meeting by dialing 1 800-450-7155 within the U.S. and Canada (toll-free), or +1 857-999-9155 outside the U.S. and Canada (standard rates apply) when prompted enter the pin number 0245679#. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be listen-only format and you will not be able to vote, be deemed present at the meeting or enter or ask questions during the meeting via telephone.

If you have questions about the proposals or if you need additional copies of the Proxy Statement or a proxy card you should contact Colombier II’s proxy solicitor at: Sodali & Co. / 333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower / Stamford, CT 06902. Tel: (800) 662-5200 (toll-free) or (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokers can call collect). Email: aact.info@investor.sodali.com

Colombier II shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. To obtain timely delivery of copies of proxy materials, Colombier II shareholders must request the materials no later than July 8, 2025.

Your vote FOR ALL proposals is important, no matter how many or how few shares you own.

About GrabAGun

We are defenders. We are sportsmen. We are outdoorsmen. We believe that it is our American duty to help everyone, from first-time buyers to long-time enthusiasts, understand and legally secure their firearms and accessories. That’s why our arsenal is fully packed, consistently refreshed, and always loaded with high-quality, affordable firearms and accessories. Industry-leading brands that GrabAGun works with include Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co., SIG Sauer, Glock, Springfield Armory and Hornady Manufacturing, among others.

GrabAGun is a fast growing, digitally native eCommerce retailer of firearms and ammunition, related accessories and other outdoor enthusiast products. Building on the Company’s proprietary software expertise, the Company’s eCommerce site has become one of the leading firearm retail websites. In addition to its eCommerce excellence, GrabAGun has developed industry-leading solutions that revolutionize supply chain management, combining dynamic inventory and order management with AI-powered pricing and demand forecasting. These advancements enable seamless logistics, efficient regulatory compliance and a streamlined experience for customers.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp. II

Colombier II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Colombier II may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on industries that complement the management team’s background and network, such as companies categorized by Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Growth (EIG), including but not limited to parallel economies, the return of products and services developed within the United States, sectors with impaired value due to certain investor mandates and businesses within regulated areas that are disrupting inefficiencies related thereto. Please visit the Investor Relations page of Colombier Acquisition Corp II (CLBR)’s website for more information.

