PCI Implements Offsight Enterprise Wide to Power Offsite Construction Growth

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offsight, a leading project management platform built for prefab, modular, and offsite construction, has announced an enterprise-wide partnership with Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI), one of the largest specialty contractors in the U.S. As part of the partnership, PCI will deploy Offsight’s full software suite across its expanding network of prefab and offsite manufacturing facilities nationwide, supporting its commitment to scaling prefabrication operations with greater visibility, efficiency, and control.

Prefabrication and offsite construction is rapidly transforming the industry, offering faster, safer, and more cost-effective project delivery while maintaining high-quality standards. For PCI, the shift presents a major long-term growth opportunity. PCI already operates several successful prefab factories and has plans to launch many more in the coming years. To support this expansion, the company is making significant investments in the technologies and processes that will enable scalable, efficient growth across the enterprise.

PCI initially implemented Offsight in one of its factories and quickly realized that the technology was essential to unlocking the full ROI of offsite construction, including speed, cost savings, and quality. Following the success of the initial rollout, PCI is now scaling Offsight across all of its entire offsite construction operations.

As part of the rollout, PCI has adopted Offsight’s full product suite, including:

Offsight will enable PCI to centralize factory operations, track quality in real-time, streamline materials flow, and optimize labor productivity across projects and locations.

“We implemented Offsight across PCI’s enterprise to align with our long-term vision for scaling offsite construction,” said Eric Corder, Head of IT at PCI. “The platform gives us the visibility and control to grow confidently.”

One of the key reasons PCI selected Offsight was its enterprise-grade capabilities, supporting cross-factory and field collaboration, data centralization across legacy systems, and secure scalability. Offsight also maintains the largest prefab and offsite construction-specific dataset in the industry, comprising millions of data points. This allows Offsight to develop AI-powered features that support workforce training, predictive planning, and continuous process improvement for enterprise customers.

“Offsight is the most robust platform purpose-built for offsite construction,” added Ryan Moorman, Operations Manager of Prefabrication at PCI. “They’ve worked closely with us from the start to tailor the platform to our needs and support our prefab workflows end-to-end.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in PCI’s digital transformation and positions the company as a leader in scalable, tech-enabled construction.

“Offsight was built for the prefab and offsite construction industry, and we’re thrilled to enter into a multi-year partnership with cutting-edge enterprise companies like PCI,” said Vikas Murali, CEO of Offsight. “Together, we’re building the next generation of technology that will power the construction industry going forward.”

For more information, visit www.offsight.com.