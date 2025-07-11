-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2025-8 (AOMT 2025-8)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed certificates from Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2025-8 (AOMT 2025-8), a $271.3 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprised of 550 residential mortgages, is characterized by a significant concentration of loans underwritten using alternative income documentation. All the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (46.3%) or exempt (53.7%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. Emporium TPO originated 24.8% and Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions originated 18.4% of the pool, with no other originator comprising over 10% of the collateral.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010343

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Asset Trust 2025-4 and Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Trust 2025-4

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Asset Trust 2025-4 and Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Trust 2025-4 (collectively “RPM 2025-4”), an auto loan ABS transaction. RPM 2025-4 has initial credit enhancement levels of 51.86% for the Class A notes to 4.12 % for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class E notes), a cash rese...

KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: A Source of Systemic Strength

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining private credit's role as a source of systemic strength, tracing its history, function, and evolving contours of risk. Given private credit’s rapid growth, coupled with an economy potentially on the verge of a credit cycle, the increased attention and scrutiny on the industry is warranted. However, KBRA notes that some of the press coverage and market research regarding private credit is often ungrounded in data or lacking a nuanced und...

KBRA Releases Research – VantageScore 4.0 Adoption—RMBS Credit Paradigm Shift?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research commenting on the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) July 8 announcement that lenders may now use VantageScore 4.0 (VS4) for mortgages sold to government-sponsored entities (GSE) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In the report, KBRA revisits its July 2024 research on the historical loan-level VantageScore 4.0 data released by the GSEs, highlighting key considerations for mortgage market participants as the new model becomes available for underwri...
Back to Newsroom