LaCroix Announces New Partnership With The Dallas Wings WNBA Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced a new partnership with the Dallas Wings Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team.

The partnership includes prominent placement of the LaCroix logo on the official Wings warm-up jackets and shooting shirts, along with rotational signage and game-night activation samplings. LaCroix will also be featured as part of the Dallas Wings Youth Basketball Program.

“This alliance with the Wings is part of our continuing mission to enhance consumer brand recognition and loyalty through a combination of participation in events, sponsorships and endorsements. Dallas is the fourth largest, and one of the fastest-growing, metropolitan areas in the U.S., and LaCroix is elated to collaborate with the Dallas Wings and engage with its fans. In addition to the Wings, we currently sponsor various women’s professional soccer and basketball teams along with men’s professional soccer and hockey teams,” stated a LaCroix spokesperson.

“The Dallas Wings is an exciting team featuring the talent of rookie Paige Bueckers. Bueckers, who was just chosen as an All-Star starter in her rookie year, is breaking records and exhilarating fans. LaCroix is the perfect partner for this young and vibrant team that is dedicated to supporting local community and youth,” the spokesperson concluded.

“LaCroix is ideal to work with as we continue to drive momentum on and off the court,” said Greg Bibb, CEO and Managing Partner of the Dallas Wings. “Their bold, recognizable brand mirrors the energy of our team and fans and aligns with the direction we’re headed - expanding our reach, deepening our community impact, and building one of the most exciting franchises in the WNBA.”

