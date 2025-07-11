-

Arverne Group: Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract as of June 30, 2025

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2025:

- 41,876 shares
- 38,753.36 €

During the 1st half of 2025, a total of :

- 112,200 shares were purchased for €476,726.67
- 82,024 shares were sold for €355,531.40

Over the same period, the following transactions were carried out:

- 1,056 purchase transactions
- 933 sales transactions

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:

- €300, 000.00 €

This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About Arverne Group
Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.
Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).
A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day

Period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025

 

DATE

BUY

SELL

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in EUR

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in EUR

TOTAL

1056

112200

476,726.67

933

82,024

355,531.40

02/01/2025

4

431

1,733.05

4

301

1,216.04

03/01/2025

11

1200

4,839.72

4

368

1,498.24

06/01/2025

11

1490

5,932.88

6

202

818.10

07/01/2025

2

23

92.01

6

280

1,131.17

08/01/2025

4

185

753.93

9

1094

4,470.85

09/01/2025

18

2798

11,206.83

8

282

1,134.85

10/01/2025

5

201

800.5

1

1

4.00

13/01/2025

9

902

3,619.28

9

1077

4,367.13

14/01/2025

8

1201

4,784.54

3

151

605.74

15/01/2025

6

323

1,292.74

5

399

1,606.65

16/01/2025

4

102

409.04

4

122

490.88

17/01/2025

7

622

2,488.44

1

1

4.02

20/01/2025

1

1

4

2

901

3,604.00

21/01/2025

5

402

1,606.03

1

1

4.01

22/01/2025

7

268

1,070.42

5

176

707.48

23/01/2025

5

115

460.01

3

83

333.65

24/01/2025

10

1156

4,624.46

7

1401

5,645.47

27/01/2025

5

473

1,894.65

8

1203

4,854.95

28/01/2025

3

315

1,257.17

4

51

205.11

29/01/2025

9

843

3,356.57

9

306

1,227.21

30/01/2025

4

285

1,140.06

3

3

12.09

31/01/2025

3

72

287.29

1

1

4.00

03/02/2025

11

3150

12,352.41

7

350

1,378.44

04/02/2025

2

26

102.97

5

161

641.38

05/02/2025

9

1475

5,884.22

8

1638

6,590.98

06/02/2025

5

472

1,888.57

9

388

1,561.54

07/02/2025

9

812

3,259.86

11

1792

7,300.61

10/02/2025

5

319

1,276.06

8

626

2,530.48

11/02/2025

3

16

64.49

3

206

834.30

12/02/2025

1

1

4.05

2

3

12.15

13/02/2025

5

211

852.44

1

1

4.04

14/02/2025

1

1

4.04

1

1

4.04

17/02/2025

3

859

3,444.85

5

371

1,494.98

18/02/2025

1

1

4.01

2

26

104.76

19/02/2025

2

8

32.17

8

596

2,405.81

20/02/2025

2

73

293.48

9

668

2,717.76

21/02/2025

5

871

3,512.48

6

98

397.28

24/02/2025

4

72

289.71

10

244

985.76

25/02/2025

3

98

394.94

9

892

3,630.71

26/02/2025

3

218

898.31

17

1068

4,410.31

27/02/2025

18

929

4,066.33

35

2544

11,126.44

28/02/2025

15

1006

4,387.47

6

549

2,407.09

03/03/2025

8

751

3,277.89

10

351

1,540.89

04/03/2025

10

346

1,507.49

13

876

3,858.34

05/03/2025

17

1608

6,958.14

15

578

2,523.14

06/03/2025

34

1694

7,313.68

20

2394

10,526.18

07/03/2025

13

1949

8,337.43

5

48

206.59

10/03/2025

19

1378

5,881.44

7

479

2,047.01

11/03/2025

18

1783

7,429.40

2

271

1,132.86

12/03/2025

4

478

1,965.34

7

203

838.90

13/03/2025

3

273

1,119.30

9

253

1,041.68

14/03/2025

4

159

656.07

7

296

1,224.02

17/03/2025

7

1459

5,952.72

9

1462

6,033.97

18/03/2025

12

1712

6,991.29

8

396

1,655.24

19/03/2025

3

26

105.2

9

479

1,953.46

20/03/2025

4

727

2,936.86

4

496

2,010.54

21/03/2025

2

40

162.02

7

741

3,020.02

24/03/2025

18

2552

10,197.54

3

53

214.87

25/03/2025

8

542

2,148.33

1

1

3.98

26/03/2025

13

1501

5,942.91

1

1

3.98

27/03/2025

5

1001

3,977.97

1

1

3.98

28/03/2025

6

601

2,407.01

1

1

4.00

31/03/2025

6

676

2,697.98

1

1

4.00

01/04/2025

13

2026

8,004.32

1

1

3.99

02/04/2025

15

3892

15,197.87

6

2043

8,263.73

03/04/2025

5

963

3,784.98

8

54

214.26

04/04/2025

6

664

2,616.16

3

343

1,358.14

07/04/2025

15

2671

10,014.11

10

1369

5,193.03

08/04/2025

5

302

1,171.76

15

564

2,196.61

09/04/2025

4

352

1,394.87

8

921

3,670.37

10/04/2025

4

179

705.28

1

1

3.96

11/04/2025

2

52

204.9

1

1

3.96

14/04/2025

4

422

1,670.36

1

1

3.96

15/04/2025

7

779

3,082.58

8

579

2,318.08

16/04/2025

9

1688

6,515.68

5

328

1,279.17

17/04/2025

3

282

1,120.67

8

1242

4,896.21

22/04/2025

8

1926

7,318.80

1

1

3.80

23/04/2025

4

182

702.5

10

301

1,155.84

24/04/2025

7

1130

4,322.82

2

103

399.62

25/04/2025

2

51

194.82

7

164

629.38

28/04/2025

10

5327

19,177.20

7

339

1,307.52

29/04/2025

2

5

19.12

8

1176

4,515.84

30/04/2025

1

1

3.84

6

360

1,382.40

02/05/2025

15

2902

10,377.26

1

1

3.46

05/05/2025

3

101

383.74

8

480

1,799.18

06/05/2025

2

101

391.84

13

1627

6,262.49

07/05/2025

5

215

836.67

7

1685

6,696.53

08/05/2025

10

671

2,657.50

5

75

297.04

09/05/2025

2

101

404

1

1

4.00

12/05/2025

8

1210

4,870.61

10

1477

5,990.42

13/05/2025

5

672

2,687.33

6

2610

10,493.77

14/05/2025

6

239

958.65

10

1034

4,153.37

15/05/2025

3

107

430.16

7

797

3,215.10

16/05/2025

6

691

2,758.47

1

1

4.00

19/05/2025

7

901

3,605.80

7

501

2,024.04

20/05/2025

4

451

1,814.01

4

1313

5,288.90

21/05/2025

3

263

1,052.00

7

239

960.76

22/05/2025

13

642

2,575.45

13

1069

4,332.34

23/05/2025

12

1562

6,198.80

3

147

578.31

26/05/2025

7

471

1,874.44

1

1

4.00

27/05/2025

5

323

1,294.45

20

1471

5,931.95

28/05/2025

7

867

3,487.68

10

1528

6,190.08

29/05/2025

9

657

2,898.88

38

4050

17,723.61

30/05/2025

22

1287

6,457.91

50

4042

19,823.58

02/06/2025

39

2973

15,470.01

27

2444

12,994.26

03/06/2025

26

2576

13,255.84

12

368

1,937.74

04/06/2025

15

1180

5,893.98

19

937

4,730.16

05/06/2025

17

906

4,545.31

17

1649

8,327.45

06/06/2025

7

728

3,637.45

1

1

5.05

09/06/2025

10

664

3,314.82

6

731

3,659.02

10/06/2025

8

363

1,812.35

8

323

1,625.11

11/06/2025

43

5019

24,525.85

1

1

5.00

12/06/2025

20

2183

10,323.41

1

1

4.82

13/06/2025

15

1336

6,280.54

12

836

3,947.84

16/06/2025

1

1

4.7

17

1875

9,065.81

17/06/2025

9

1527

7,419.23

25

4974

25,074.43

18/06/2025

16

2394

12,151.23

6

473

2,425.83

19/06/2025

18

2201

10,969.34

5

601

3,061.61

20/06/2025

23

817

4,064.98

4

611

3,085.49

23/06/2025

4

395

1,959.24

1

1

4.98

24/06/2025

4

791

3,878.51

3

431

2,146.29

25/06/2025

6

724

3,546.37

7

801

3,992.26

26/06/2025

10

414

2,072.57

8

397

2,004.33

27/06/2025

17

2121

10,397.35

2

21

104.14

30/06/2025

6

277

1,332.81

8

501

2,420.83

 

Contacts

Media Relations:
communication@arverne.earth
arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations:
Mathilde Guillemot
investor.relations@arverne.earth
alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com

Arverne Group

BOURSE:ARVEN
