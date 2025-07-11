Arverne Group: Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract as of June 30, 2025

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2025:

- 41,876 shares

- 38,753.36 €

During the 1st half of 2025, a total of :

- 112,200 shares were purchased for €476,726.67

- 82,024 shares were sold for €355,531.40

Over the same period, the following transactions were carried out:

- 1,056 purchase transactions

- 933 sales transactions

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:

- €300, 000.00 €

This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth