AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Athene Holding Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the members of Athene Group (Athene). Athene is the consolidation of the organization’s U.S. operating companies, along with its affiliated reinsurance companies domiciled in Bermuda. In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Athene Holding Ltd. (Delaware). Athene Holding Ltd. operates as the holding company for the U.S. and Bermuda operations. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and the indicative Long-Term IRs of Athene Holding Ltd. The outlook of all these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect Athene’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AM Best views Athene’s consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization as strongest, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by favorable financial flexibility, including significant excess liquidity. Athene has demonstrated its ability to access capital markets and maintains additional access to capital and liquidity through a liquidity facility, a revolving credit facility and the Federal Home Loan Bank, by its borrowing capacity and a shelf registration statement, as well as uncalled capital commitments from Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliates (ACRA) investors.

Financial leverage metrics support Athene’s current ratings. AM Best notes that Athene holds elevated allocations to less-liquid investments, including increased allocations to Level III assets, which could be impacted materially under adverse market conditions, though defaults in its investment portfolio has been in line with industry averages.

Athene has a track record of consistently positive earnings driven by favorable earning spreads and operating profitability, despite the challenges related to competitive pressures.

Athene’s favorable business profile reflects continued enhancements through additional distribution channels in its retail markets, as well increased issuances of funding agreements and wider use of its flow reinsurance channel in Japan in recent years. Also, AM Best notes that Athene has lessened its activity in the pension risk transfer marketplace since 2024.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Athene Group:

Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York

Athene Annuity and Life Company

Athene Life Insurance Company of New York

Athene Life Re Ltd.

Athene Life Re International Ltd.

Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate International Ltd.

Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 1A Ltd.

Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 1B Ltd.

Athene Annuity Re Ltd.

Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 2A Ltd.

Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 2B Ltd.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Athene Holding Ltd. —

- “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2052

- “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2051

- “a-” (Excellent) on $1.0 billion 4.125% senior unsecured notes, due 2028

- “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million 6.15% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

- “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2031

- “bbb” (Good) on $750 million 6.35%, perpetual, non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A

- “bbb” (Good) on $300 million 5.625%, perpetual, non-cumulative preferred stock, Series B

- “bbb” (Good) on $575 million 4.875%, preferred stock

The following indicative Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Athene Holding Ltd. —

- “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt

- “bbb+” (Good) on subordinated debt

- “bbb” (Good) on junior subordinated debt

- “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

