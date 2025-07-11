Best's Review Ranks Top Global Brokers and Examines Insurance Accounting Sector

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The July issue of Best’s Review includes a ranking of the top global brokers and provides coverage of insurance accounting:

“Top Global Insurance Brokers – 2025 Edition” provides a ranking of the top 20 global insurance brokers based on 2024 total revenue and recaps key developments from the past year.

“Reporting Requirements Yet Another Challenge for Insurance Accountants” examines issues such as the ongoing remediation and implementation of IFRS 17.

“Insurance Accounting Firms” provides a list of U.S. insurance accounting firms based on information from insurers’ annual statement filings.

