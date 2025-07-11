Best's Review Ranks Top Global Brokers and Examines Insurance Accounting Sector
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The July issue of Best’s Review includes a ranking of the top global brokers and provides coverage of insurance accounting:
- “Top Global Insurance Brokers – 2025 Edition” provides a ranking of the top 20 global insurance brokers based on 2024 total revenue and recaps key developments from the past year.
- “Reporting Requirements Yet Another Challenge for Insurance Accountants” examines issues such as the ongoing remediation and implementation of IFRS 17.
- “Insurance Accounting Firms” provides a list of U.S. insurance accounting firms based on information from insurers’ annual statement filings.
Also included:
- “Life Insurance Industry Group Teams Up With Health Providers To Turn Health Data Into Meaningful Action” reports how a partnership between the Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives and a New Jersey health technology firm aims to address morbidity.
- “High Schooler Tackles Wildfire Risks in National Math Modeling Competition” features an interview with New Jersey student Pranav Yogeswaran and Nichole Semprit, senior program specialist for The Actual Foundation about the Modeling the Future Challenge.
- “Large Language Models Weigh In on Issues Facing Global Insurance Brokers” presents responses from three artificial intelligence-based, large language model programs about the biggest challenges brokers face.
Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.
