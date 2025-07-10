Northerner and GOVX Unite to Support Everyday Heroes with Access to Smoke-Free Alternatives and Exclusive Discounts

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northerner.com, the leading online retailer for nicotine pouches, is proud to announce the launch of its service appreciation program in partnership with GOVX—the exclusive online marketplace for current, former military members, first responders, emergency medical professionals and other government personnel. Eligible adult GOVX members can now receive a 25% discount on all products on Northerner.com as a thank-you for their service and commitment.

"Partnering with GOVX is our way of honoring the everyday heroes who serve our communities with courage and commitment," said James Lees, Vice President of Customer Retention at Haypp Group, parent company of Northerner.com. "As a responsible retailer, we’re not just offering savings—we’re focused on providing adult consumers with access to smoke-free and tobacco-leaf-free alternatives to traditional tobacco products. This partnership is one step in our ongoing harm reduction efforts. At Northerner.com, we stand behind those who consistently stand up for others—that’s our commitment."

GOVX is known for connecting verified military, first responders and government employees, with member-only deals from top-tier brands. Northerner’s new offering joins a growing list of exclusive perks available to this community of over nine million individuals.

Eligible shoppers can now verify their status through a pop-up on Northerner.com. Once confirmed through GOVX, they’ll instantly receive a 25% discount code to use at checkout—unlocking savings on all Northerner products. “This isn’t a limited-time deal—it’s a standing thank-you,” Lees added.

The promotion is currently valid on all products sitewide on Northerner.com. While it can be combined with other ongoing offers, shoppers will be able to use one coupon code per order. Verification is quick and easy, and full details on eligibility and terms are available on GOVX’s platform.

Interested customers can visit Northerner.com for more information or sign up directly through GOVX.com.

About Northerner

Established in 1998, Northerner has grown to become one of the largest global online retailers of nicotine pouches. Northerner’s US platform has an inventory of over 200 tobacco leaf-free nicotine products. With a strong commitment to youth access prevention, Northerner’s products are securely delivered to adult consumers’ doorsteps or mailboxes, ensuring compliance with a rigorous age verification process. For more information, visit Northerner.com.

About GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 10M+ members with their own storefront. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.