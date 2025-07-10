GTT Expands Partnership with Palo Alto Networks to Offer Leading Managed Single-Vendor SASE Solution

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc., a leader in networking and security as a service for multinational organizations, has announced the expansion of its long-standing global partnership with Palo Alto Networks with the addition of Prisma SASE to its Secure Connect portfolio for managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) implementations. The solution caters to distributed enterprises such as healthcare, retail and manufacturing, seeking best-in-class security, hybrid and remote workforce protection, and quality end-to-end application assurance and user experience.

“As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, growing demand for agile, secure and scalable networks is driving the shift toward advanced security and robust networking in a single, cloud-delivered service,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and technology analyst, ZK Research. “As a leading security and network as a service provider, GTT offers global, agile connectivity and a cloud-native framework that seamlessly integrates networking and security. Through Palo Alto Networks’ partnership, GTT delivers the cybersecurity leader’s single-vendor SASE solution, enabling organizations to benefit from integrated security and SD-WAN capabilities — anywhere in the world.”

The enhancement to GTT Secure Connect offers a managed single-vendor SASE solution with Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE, including SD-WAN, Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Secure Broker (CASB) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The solution is complemented by GTT’s leading digital experience, EnvisionDX, providing customers with real-time insights and control, as well as comprehensive professional services, to meet evolving enterprise needs.

“GTT is uniquely positioned to help enterprises access their data and applications securely from anywhere in the world,” said Tom Major, SVP, Product Management, GTT. “Our global reach and deep in-house expertise allow us to provide high-performing solutions with a unified architecture that meet and exceed security and compliance requirements. We’re excited to expand our partnership with Palo Alto Networks to offer its cloud-native SASE solution to deliver seamless networking and security in a single, powerful solution.”

“GTT brings deep expertise as a global managed security and networking services provider, with global connectivity solutions,” said Anupam Upadhyaya, SVP Product Management, Palo Alto Networks. “Combining our AI-powered Prisma SASE with GTT’s managed services, we’re enabling Zero Trust branch architectures and helping customers achieve greater resilience and performance. Together, we’re delivering a secure, optimized user experience through a unified SASE solution.”

For more than 10 years, GTT and Palo Alto Networks have partnered to deliver secure networking services to enterprises worldwide by combining their joint strengths of global reach and cloud-native security expertise.

