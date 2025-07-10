TandemAI and Perpetual Medicines Announce Strategic Merger to Expand Physics and AI-Based Drug Discovery Capabilities

SHANGHAI & NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TandemAI, a company transforming drug discovery with state-of-the-art AI and physics-based technologies integrated with full wet lab capabilities, and Perpetual Medicines, which is advancing a computational design-synthesis platform for peptide drug discovery today announced the companies have merged. The combined company, to be known as TandemAI, will provide partners with an expanded range of methods and workflows for both small molecule and peptide drug discovery and bring additional leadership with an extensive track record in drug discovery and development.

The combined firm will be led by TandemAI co-founder and CEO, Jeff He, MBA. Perpetual Medicines will function as a separate operating entity within TandemAI, and will be headed by Kerry L. Blanchard, MD, PhD, its co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ved Srivastava, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

“This strategic combination is driven by TandemAI’s success in commercializing its physics and AI-based platform for small molecule discovery integrated with wet-lab experimentation and the enormous emerging opportunity afforded by the convergence of high biopharma interest in next generation peptide therapeutics and advances in AI and physics-based methods that are transforming the design and optimization of peptides,” said Lanny Sun, co-founder of Perpetual Medicines and co-founder of TandemAI. “Perpetual has built and validated an outstanding computational/AI platform for peptide drug discovery. The merger positions TandemAI to be a leader in these approaches as well as to explore their application to other modalities.”

“TandemAI was established with a vision to transform drug discovery by enabling broad access to the most advanced AI and physics based computational tools for integrated drug discovery,” said He. “Executing on that vision, in less than four years we have collaborated on small molecule discovery programs with more than 150 partners, including biotechnology firms, multi-national pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions in the U.S., Europe and China. More than ten client programs are expected to reach clinical trials within the next 12 months. With Perpetual’s integrated computational-synthesis platform and experienced leadership, we have a major opportunity to advance and accelerate peptide drug discovery with partners.”

Mr. He noted that the Perpetual leadership team has been instrumental in the discovery and development of multiple peptide drugs in the U.S., including Byetta® (exantide), Symlin® (pramlintide) and Bydureon® (exantide extended release); marketing approval for Byetta, Bydureon, and Trulicity, and licensing for development of mazdutide in China. Dr. Blanchard has played a key role in four marketed products and the clinical development and approval of more than 30 new medicines in China.

“The commercial and clinical successes of GLP-1, IL-23, and PCSK9 drug classes have greatly expanded the global commercial opportunity for peptide-based therapeutics,” said Dr. Blanchard. “Our AI/computational platform is designed to capitalize on unexplored peptide chemical space to discover new therapeutics with novel attributes. The synergies we expect to realize through the merger with TandemAI, will greatly accelerate these efforts.”

He noted that since its founding in 2023, Perpetual has built and validated its AI/computational platform and automated peptide synthesis technology; achieved preclinical, in vivo proof of concept with its lead program to develop orally available cyclic peptides; and entered a strategic peptide discovery collaboration with a major U.S. venture capital firm.

About TandemAI

TandemAI is transforming drug discovery by integrating generative AI, physics-based modeling (molecular dynamics and quantum mechanics), AI-powered, next generation SaaS platform, TandemViz™ and largescale chemistry and biology labs. This computation first approach covers the entire drug development process, from target prediction to clinical candidate determination, significantly boosting efficiency and success rates for global pharmaceutical organizations.

In just three years, TandemAI has established a global R&D network across New York, Boston, Shanghai, and Suzhou, serving over 150 biopharmaceutical companies and accelerating more than 50 innovative drug pipelines. The company has achieved 10x revenue growth, earning accolades like "China Innovative Digital Healthcare TOP100," "Forbes Asia 100 to Watch," and inclusion in the "Nature Index Global AI Drug Discovery Innovation Landscape." TandemViz™, the world's first one-stop AI-enabled drug discovery platform, integrates computational modules, high-performance computing, and data management, enhancing productivity and accessibility. This platform addresses key R&D challenges, driving rapid wet-dry lab integration and gaining widespread industry recognition. For additional information: https://tandemai.com/

About Perpetual Medicines

Perpetual Medicines is a fully integrated computational peptide therapeutics company that aims to build a next-generation peptide drug discovery engine. The company’s platform combines the predictive power of leading-edge computational physics methods and next-generation AI technologies with advanced synthetic chemistry to access vast, unexplored peptide chemical space. The platform is designed to address previously undruggable targets, accelerate discovery and enhance the quality of peptide drug candidates. The company has operations in Shanghai, China and Boston, MA. Learn more at: perpetualmeds.cn