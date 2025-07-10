Silver Storm Announces Till Capital Shareholder Approval of Arrangement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (“Silver Storm” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, at a special meeting of the shareholders of Till Capital Corporation (“Till”) (TSX.V:TILL) held today, the Till shareholders approved the previously announced transaction of Till with the Company, whereby Silver Storm will indirectly acquire, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”), 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Till (the “Common Shares”) in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Till on May 5, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement").

Further information regarding the Arrangement Agreement is provided in the Company’s news release dated May 6, 2025, a copy of which is available under Silver Storm’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Silver Storm’s website.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to closing conditions as set forth in the Arrangement Agreement, including final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”), final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and certain other conditions to implementing the Arrangement as set out in the Arrangement Agreement. Till anticipates returning to the Court on July 15, 2025, to seek a final order of the Court approving the Arrangement. Assuming that the conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, it is currently expected that the Arrangement will be completed on or about July 17, 2025.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. In 2023 Silver Storm acquired of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific past producing operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to the merits of the Arrangement with Till and the ability to successfully deploy the proceeds therefrom and realize value from the other assets of Till, the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla, and the ability to eventually place the La Parrilla Complex back into production.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) have applied several material assumptions, including that the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve, management’s ability to execute its business strategy and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla and the Arrangement, the decision to potentially place La Parrilla into production, other production related decisions or to otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, being largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports from previous operations and not based on NI 43-101 compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies, resulting in higher risks than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, completion of the Arrangement with Till on the terms set out in the Arrangement Agreement or at all, the ability to obtain requisite corporate and regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the approval from the TSXV and the Court, the ability of the Company, upon closing of the Arrangement, to incorporate Till into the business of the Company on an economic basis and otherwise derive value therefrom, and the risk that the Company is unable to achieve its goal of placing La Parrilla back into production.

Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.