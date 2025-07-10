AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Dental Professional Specialty Risk

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) to Dental Professional Specialty Risk (DPSR) (Schaumburg, IL). The outlook assigned to these Credit ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect DPSR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

DPSR is a wholly owned subsidiary of OMS National Insurance Company, Risk Retention Group (OMSNIC), the ultimate parent. OMSNIC established and authorized DPSR, effective April 1, 2025, as a domestic surplus lines company in Illinois. DPSR provides professional liability coverage on an excess and surplus basis to distressed and unique risks in the dental market. As a result of the newly formed entity, there is currently minimal activity on DPSR’s book of business, and AM Best assesses the company’s operating performance as adequate. DPSR receives lift from its ultimate parent, OMSNIC, which committed the capitalization requirement to establish the company. DPSR receives explicit support through its Keep Well Agreement with OMSNIC.

The stable outlooks are based on AM Best’s expectation that DPSR will maintain its balance sheet assessment in the very strong range over the intermediate term with adequate operating results contributing toward surplus growth. Negative rating action may occur following a deteriorating trend in underwriting and operating ratios or if there is an overall decline in balance sheet strength. While unlikely in the near term, positive rating action may occur following sustained implicit and explicit support from the parent, and/or a sustained positive trend in operating performance metrics that outperform medical professional liability peers.

