GFT and NEURA Robotics Create Strategic Partnership to Build Next Generation Software for Physical AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GFT Technologies has been selected as a strategic partner by NEURA Robotics to develop the software platform powering the next generation of physical AI – underscoring GFT’s technological strength and marking its entry into one of the most dynamic sectors of the decade.

NEURA Robotics, a global pioneer in cognitive robotics, is creating intelligent machines that learn, adapt, and act autonomously in real-world environments. Following the successful completion of a next generation software platform project, and based on its deep expertise in data, AI, and high-performance architecture, GFT is ideally positioned to partner with NEURA Robotics’ mission to bridge the gap between software intelligence and physical action.

“Being chosen as a strategic partner by NEURA Robotics is a powerful validation of GFT’s next generation technology leadership,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT. “We are bringing our core AI software and digital platform expertise into the robotics realm—extending our responsible AI-centric strategy into a sector that’s set to transform industry and everyday life alike: robotics and physical AI.”

“With GFT, we have found a strategic partner that shares our vision of bringing cognitive robotics into real-world application. Their deep technological expertise and strong track record in AI software engineering and in complex and highly regulated industries helps us close the gap between AI insight and physical execution – laying the foundation for a new era of intelligent machines,” said David Reger founder and CEO at NEURA Robotics.

This partnership not only reinforces GFT’s credentials as a global innovation leader but also opens up new growth opportunities in the booming robotics sector.

About GFT

GFT Technologies is a digital transformation pioneer. We design AI-centric business solutions, modernise technology infrastructures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, and Manufacturing. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger to close relevant innovation gaps and usher in the era of cognitive robotics. The award-winning innovators from Metzingen pursue a strict "one-device" approach across their entire product range - from industrial to household robots. Behind this is the idea of a smartphone with arms and legs, combining all central components and sensors for physical artificial intelligence in one device. With the "Neuraverse," the company creates the prerequisites for the iPhone moment in robotics and bridges the gap between technology and humanity. Fundamental cognitive abilities, safety and operating system, and a partner-open development environment enable the scaling of robotics applications in unprecedented ways. A growing range of apps and autonomous learning open up a wide field of applications for robots of all types in everyday society, as well as previously unattainable flexibility and cost efficiency in automation.

The robotics hub emerging around NEURA attracts many international market leaders. NEURA Robotics has established partnerships with Kawasaki Robotics, Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Delta Electronics, and other leading manufacturers.

All innovations and technological components required for this success, including Al, are developed by NEURA Robotics itself. This has set new standards in physical Al, precision, and safety. NEURA's cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch. They act fully autonomously and learn from experience. At Automatica 2025, NEURA is presenting the third generation of the humanoid all-purpose robot 4NE1. NEURA is also bringing MiPA, the world's first cognitive household and service robot, to market.