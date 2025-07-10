Carmila: Resources Devoted to the Liquidity Contract as of 30 June 2025

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

At 30 June 2025, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Kepler Cheuvreux were the following:

51,817 CARMILA shares;

Euro 974,995.83

During the 1st half-year of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 481,707 shares, for a total amount of Euro 8,355,604.36 (1,410 transactions);

For sale, 475,835 shares, for a total amount of Euro 8,289,119.75 (1,376 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at December 31, 2024, available resources were:

45,945 CARMILA shares;

Euro 1,032,564.47.

2. During the 2nd half-year of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 463,075 shares, for a total amount of Euro 7,881,373.31 (1,702 transactions);

For sale, 497,615 shares, for a total amount of Euro 8,429,555.69 (1,787 transactions).

3. The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

124,528 shares;

Euro 971,454.65.

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

INVESTOR AGENDA

23 July 2025 (after market close): First-half 2025 results

23 July 2025 (6:30 PM CET): First-half 2025 results presentation

23 October 2025 (after market close): Third-quarter 2025 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2024, its portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion, and is made up of 251 shopping centres with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

