Diversified Streamlines Virtual Event Operations and Propels Engagement with ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NYSE: ONTF) – As digital engagement becomes a top priority for B2B marketers, Diversified, a global leader in B2B events and media, has transformed its virtual event strategy with the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform. By adopting ON24’s first-party customer engagement platform and AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE), Diversified is improving operational efficiency, driving deeper audience engagement, and accelerating business outcomes through real-time insights and streamlined workflows.

Managing hundreds of webinars and digital events annually, Diversified’s Digital Solutions team faced challenges with data visibility, platform reliability, and integration support. With ON24, Diversified consolidated its tech stack, gained access to real-time first-party engagement data, and enhanced its ability to personalize and scale content—both live and on-demand.

“The decision to switch to ON24 was about more than just solving technical challenges—it was about elevating our entire first-party customer engagement strategy,” said Laura Poliskey, Senior Digital Solutions Manager at Diversified. “With ON24, we’re not only saving time and reducing complexity, we’ve gained the tools and data needed to innovate, personalize, and ultimately multiply the impact of every webinar.”

With ON24, Diversified achieved a 60% registration-to-attendee conversion rate in 2024, experiencing a 19% increase in overall attendance year-over-year. Engagement scores for webinars have now consistently reached 5.0—the highest possible rating. These improvements are powered by ON24’s immersive, customizable webinar console and its real-time first-party engagement metrics, including click-throughs, downloads, and interaction heatmaps.

“Diversified has shown how organizations can transform webinars into powerful engines of engagement and growth,” said David Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at ON24. “By leveraging our ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform and real-time AI-powered analytics and content, Diversified is not only streamlining execution but also unlocking deeper insights and personalization at scale. Their impressive conversion rates and top-tier engagement scores show what’s possible when innovation meets actionable data.”

With the ability to track on-demand engagement, a capability previously unavailable, Diversified now maximizes value long after a webinar ends. Nearly half of Diversified’s webinar views come from on-demand audiences, which are now actively nurtured and personalized with ON24’s AI-powered ACE content experiences that further propels business outcomes.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine our leading first-party experiences with personalization and content as well as capture and act on engagement insights, accelerating the buyer journey and propelling pipeline forward.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.