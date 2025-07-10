BlueSnap Channel Partner Program Grows 137% With Addition of 11 New System Integrators

BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, today announced significant growth in its Channel Partner Program with 11 new system integrators (SIs) joining since its launch in September 2024. The program now includes 41 partners globally, representing a 137% increase, underscoring the strong demand for seamless, scalable global payments solutions.

BlueSnap’s Channel Partner Program is designed to help SIs offer powerful, end-to-end payment capabilities to clients without the need for complex integrations or multiple vendors. As businesses increasingly look to streamline operations and reduce tech stack complexity, BlueSnap provides a single integration that supports cross-border payments, mobile and subscription billing, and a wide range of payment types.

“This growth proves that payments are now a strategic advantage and no longer an afterthought,” said Gavin Cicchinelli, BlueSnap’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our partners trust us to help them deliver meaningful value to clients and open new revenue opportunities in a global economy.”

System integrators in the program are now equipped to implement BlueSnap’s global payment solutions across a variety of widely used business platforms, including:

BigCommerce

Chargebee

Magento (Adobe Commerce)

Microsoft Dynamics Business Central

NetSuite

QuickBooks

Sage Intacct

Shopware (recently added)

WooCommerce

Zuora

With BlueSnap, agencies can offer clients a fully integrated payments experience that adapts to each business’s unique needs. Partners receive hands-on support from BlueSnap from day one, including dedicated account management, technical support, and access to co-marketing resources, case studies, and joint events.

“The Channel Partner Program is more than just technology - it’s a relationship,” Cicchinelli continued. “Partnering with BlueSnap enables SIs to expand their payments offering without building from scratch or juggling multiple vendors. It’s a true partnership and our partners and their clients are seeing the benefits.”

System integrators looking to grow their offering, increase client value, and simplify global payments can learn more here: https://go.bluesnap.com/become-a-channel-partner.

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.