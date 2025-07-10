BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting strengthen strategic alliance

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Europe-based management and technology consultancy BearingPoint and Japan-based ABeam Consulting (ABeam) have further strengthened their existing strategic alliance by establishing an enhanced structure that enables them to provide global consulting services with high added value. The two consultancies support growth-oriented companies with seamless cross-border services by leveraging their unique global network. This includes meticulous consulting services tailored to local business practices and customer agendas, and Global Capability Centers (GCC) that incorporate offshore digital capabilities complemented by nearshore Centers of Excellence (CoE) for business innovation and transformation.

Background

Amid rapid technological progress, new evolving global markets, and ongoing societal and economic shifts, companies are facing not only new challenges but also exciting opportunities for innovation and growth. In this context, comprehensive business and technology transformation is a strategic imperative for organizations seeking to stay competitive and relevant in a changing world.

BearingPoint and ABeam support their clients globally in navigating these transformations with a seamless alliance structure and an integrated approach. With a joint service portfolio combined with deep local expertise - in language, culture, and market dynamics - the two firms are uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end value in global transformation initiatives. Together, they empower businesses to adapt, grow, and succeed in international environments.

Overview of the enhanced structure

In order to resolve these issues and support companies that aim for global growth, BearingPoint and ABeam have established the following setup:

In addition to the scope of their existing alliance focused on Europe and Asia, BearingPoint and ABeam will strengthen their business transformation capabilities in the Americas, where further transformation and business growth is expected. The two firms will expand their system to provide more close-in support for business transformation needs, which will enable them to provide meticulous consulting services that consider the business environment, management agendas and business practices specific to each country in every region.

Local Practices in each region provide the capabilities, human resources, and technologies necessary for transformation, while supporting customers with a structure that amplifies value propositions such as quality and cost effectiveness.

Global Capability Centers (GCC) from both firms incorporate offshore digital capabilities leveraging India's rapidly growing human resources, expertise, and digital technology capabilities. This is complemented by nearshore Centers of Excellence (CoE) for business innovation and transformation.

BearingPoint and ABeam aim to continue providing consulting services with a truly seamless structure so that they can address global business issues and transformations that require adaptation to environments different from those in clients' home countries. They will help companies grow globally and create new value by combining the expertise and capabilities that both of their companies bring to bear in diverse fields.

Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner, BearingPoint, comments:

“Since 2011, BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting have been united in a trusted, global long-term strategic alliance. This strategic alliance has enabled both firms to extend our capabilities and client offerings in Europe and Asia. We treat each other as preferred partners in our respective markets, cooperating on both pre-sales and project delivery activities. By leveraging our unique infrastructures and resources, together we provide business consulting services to existing and new clients globally.

Over the last years, we not only successfully won and supported numerous global transformation projects in our existing customer base, we also won and supported new customers for both firms. Among these were several global transformation projects for multinationals.

Our partnership is fundamentally different from other alliances and firms: it is not opportunistic and transactional, but deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect, shared values, and a long-term commitment to co-creation and impact. There is more to come. And I am looking forward to taking further impactful steps with ABeam as we move ahead together.”

Takahiro Yamada, President and CEO, ABeam Consulting, comments:

“As a consulting firm originating in Asia and Japan, we have provided a wide range of consulting services to diverse companies and organizations mainly in Japan and Asia, from the formulation of transformation plans to their realization using digital technology. Our professionals have diverse expertise and a deep understanding of local business practices and cultures in various regions and are committed to helping clients sustain change.

Uncertainty in the business environment is increasing amid the social issues and economic changes that come with Japan’s declining birthrate and aging population, as well as geopolitical risks and environmental issues affecting the global economy. Amid such enormous changes in the business environment, we and BearingPoint share a mutual understanding of the importance of sharing the experiences of success gained through our many years of collaboration and improving our value proposition to customers.

Through the reinforcement of our collaboration with BearingPoint, with whom we have built a unique relationship of trust, and through establishing a new organizational structure, we will provide our clients all over the world with truly seamless, consistent consulting services with high added value. We will continue to contribute even more as a real partner that creates economic and social value through customer transformation.”

