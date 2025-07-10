Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm GMS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting is broadening its cybersecurity offering through a collaboration with GMS, a cybersecurity integrator headquartered in Ecuador with presence in Colombia and Peru.

Founded in 1978 and led by Executive President Esteban Lubensky, GMS is recognized for its expertise in delivering services such as managed SOC, incident response, ethical hacking, IT governance, and regulatory compliance. The firm also supports clients in the acquisition, implementation, and management of leading cybersecurity technologies, working primarily with medium to large-sized organizations, especially in the finance and public sectors.

“We drive continuous improvement in cyber risk management by developing practical, adaptive solutions that address each client’s specific needs,” said Esteban. “As a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting, we look forward to expanding our reach beyond Latin America and reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, results-driven services.”

“GMS’ extensive experience and technical proficiency further reinforce Andersen Consulting’s capabilities in cybersecurity,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their expertise strengthens our ability to support clients with tailored, effective solutions in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.