ING Strengthens ATM Network for Its Customers in Spain With More Than 740 New NCR Atleos Terminals

MADRID & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ING continues its growth in Spain by expanding services for its more than 4.4 million customers. Through more than 740 new NCR Atleos terminals, which will carry the image of ING, its customers of “Cuenta Nómina” will be able to withdraw cash without fees.

This initiative is the result of collaboration with NCR Atleos, a provider specializing in financial self-service solutions. NCR Atleos will be in charge of all ATM network management and operations, including the operational aspects of the new devices, installation, maintenance, security and daily management.

With this initiative, ING takes another step forward in its commitment to offer a more convenient experience adapted to the needs of its customers in Spain, strengthening its presence in the national territory and facilitating their access to cash. The deployment will start in July, taking around 12 months, in key locations for ING customers.

The agreement with NCR Atleos is an ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) service model, which allows the entity to grow efficiently and sustainably, while maintaining the focus on the customer experience.

"At ING, we work every day to offer our customers a simple, agile experience adapted to their needs," said Alberto Gómez, Director of Payments and Accounts at ING Spain and Portugal. "Thanks to NCR Atleos' ATMaaS model, we are taking another step in that direction, expanding the network of ATMs that our customers can access with key physical points that reinforce our presence in the territory, improve access to cash and allow us to continue responding to the needs of our current and future customers."

"Digitally focused partners are adopting ATMaaS solutions from NCR Atleos around the world and ING, as a leading digital bank, is placing its trust in NCR Atleos to manage its customers' ATM experience," said Jimmy Tarazona, Vice President of Global Network Expansion at NCR Atleos. "ING will be able to quickly increase its brand presence and connect with its customers throughout Spain with an experience that they define themselves, without the complexity of managing its own ATM network. We look forward to working together to bring the ING brand and its ATM experience to hundreds of locations across the country."

