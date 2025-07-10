-

Specops Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

New collaboration offers GuidePoint Security customers access to password management and authentication solutions, which protect business data by blocking weak and compromised passwords and securing user authentication.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specops Software is excited to announce a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions to minimize risk. Through this partnership, GuidePoint Security's customers have the opportunity to further strengthen their customers' cyber resilience through password protection and end-user verification.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with GuidePoint Security," says Outpost24’s Chief Business Development Officer, Shirona Partem. "Their industry expertise and close customer relationships make them an ideal partner for expanding our operations in North America. Together, we can better address the complex cybersecurity challenges that matter to our clients. This partnership is an important step in supporting our customers in North America and we're excited to see what the future holds."

"As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, securing identity and access points — especially Active Directory — has never been more critical." said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director, New & Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security. "Our clients face increasing challenges around password security and user authentication and our partnership helps address these issues while strengthening their identity protection and reducing risk across their organizations."

About Specops, an Outpost24 Company

Specops Software is a leading provider of identity management and authentication solutions. Its products help organizations enforce secure password policies, strengthen user verification, and defend against credential-based attacks. Specops is part of Outpost24, which offers industry-leading Attack Surface Management solutions that help security teams stay ahead of emerging threats. Together, they support thousands of organizations worldwide in identifying, protecting, and monitoring digital risks. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain.

Learn more at specopssoft.com and outpost24.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tila Pacheco
Eskenzi PR
tila@eskenzipr.com

