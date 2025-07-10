SONA Announces Strategic Alliance with Vancity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONA, a leading payments company in North America, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with Vancity, one of Canada’s largest credit unions. This new strategic collaboration is rooted in shared values, a unified vision, and common goals to drive meaningful, lasting change in the financial services industry.

This alliance brings together two purpose-driven organizations committed to innovation, transparency, and community impact. Just as Vancity empowers members to build healthy communities, SONA is redefining what it means to be a responsible leader in the payments space. Together, the relationship is built on a powerful alignment: driving positive transformation while delivering the best in technology, service, and support.

"When I founded SONA in 2016, it was with a vision shaped by years of working alongside Canadian credit unions—organizations rooted in community, transparency, and service,” said SONA founder Ryan O’Leary. “Our new collaboration with Vancity reflects a powerful alignment of these values. Together, we’re committed to delivering a seamless, trustworthy, and community-focused merchant services experience for small and medium-sized businesses."

Vancity members can now access a more personalized, community-focused approach to merchant services through a service partner that shares their values. SONA combines local insight with national capabilities, offering transparent, consistent, and competitive pricing—free from surprises. With a best-in-class technology platform and a consultative, hands-on approach, SONA delivers flexible payment solutions tailored to the unique needs of each business, from retail to professional services. This relationship ensures members receive the right tools, the right support, and a better overall experience.

About SONA Powered by Celero

SONA is a North American company focused on delivering transparent, flexible, and community-minded merchant services. With a national reach and a local approach, SONA supports businesses of all sizes through advanced payment solutions and industry-best support. Acquired by Nashville, Tennessee-based Celero Commerce in 2024, SONA leverages the leading-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and business intelligence of one of North America’s largest non-bank payments processors.