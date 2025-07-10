NeuBird Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Scale Agentic AI for IT Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuBird, creators of Hawkeye, the world’s first agentic AI-powered IT operations engineer, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

NeuBird’s participation in the program expands AWS customers’ access to intelligent, real-time support for enterprise IT teams facing growing infrastructure complexity and alert fatigue. Hawkeye uses Agentic AI to deliver autonomous incident resolution, automating triage and root cause analysis in real time. By reducing manual troubleshooting, it helps IT teams improve SLAs and system reliability.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides NeuBird with co-sell support through collaboration with AWS field sellers, enabling faster deployment of Hawkeye and delivering better customer outcomes. Hawkeye is available today in the AWS Marketplace and can be deployed as SaaS or in a customer’s VPC.

“Enterprise IT teams today are overwhelmed dealing with more complexity, more alerts, and fewer resources,” said Gou Rao, co-founder and CEO of NeuBird. “With NeuBird joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we’re delivering autonomous incident resolution within your existing AWS workflows. Together with AWS, we’re helping enterprise IT teams move faster, resolve incidents sooner, and build more resilient operations from day one.”

NeuBird has long focused on helping customers modernize IT operations through Agentic AI. The company designed Hawkeye to fit securely and natively into cloud-based and hybrid enterprise environments, enabling always-on support without adding tooling complexity. The platform is already used by enterprises across industries, including SaaS, financial services, and artificial intelligence.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. NeuBird participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its platform. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes NeuBird’s customers have achieved across industry verticals.

To learn more about Hawkeye, visit neubird.ai.

About NeuBird

Founded by Mayfield-backed serial entrepreneurs, NeuBird is pioneering the use of generative AI for IT operations to address the scarcity in skilled human talent in keeping up with an increasingly complex modern technology stack. With its flagship product, Hawkeye, NeuBird simplifies complex data analysis and offers actionable insights in real-time, empowering companies to innovate faster and more effectively. For more information, visit neubird.ai.