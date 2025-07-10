BILT Exteriors Expands National Presence Through Partnership With West County Roofing & Construction

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILT Exteriors, a national leader in storm restoration and exterior services, today announced a new partnership with West County Roofing and Construction, a respected St. Louis-based roofing and exterior contractor. This marks BILT’s entrance into the St. Louis area and reflects the company’s continued geographic expansion, including its second new market in the past nine months.

Mike and Krista Grossman founded the company in 2021 after decades of industry experience, building a business rooted in trust, responsiveness, and community values. West County Roofing has quickly earned a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and high-quality craftsmanship in roof replacements and storm damage restoration.

“We chose to join BILT because it’s built by owners like us,” said Mike Grossman, co-founder of West County Roofing. “They understand what it takes to run a great roofing company, and we wanted to be part of a team that shares our values and ambition. This partnership gives us the freedom to keep running West County our way while collaborating with other strong leaders across the BILT platform.”

“Joining BILT means we get to grow the business without giving up what makes it work,” added co-founder Krista Grossman. “They understand that local leadership and community trust matter. Now we’re better equipped to take on more projects, serve more homeowners, and keep doing what we love.”

George Todd, CFO of BILT Exteriors, added, “Mike and Krista bring deep experience and a strong reputation in the St. Louis market. They are exactly the kind of leaders we look for as we thoughtfully grow BILT’s national footprint. We’re excited to support their continued leadership at West County and welcome them as owner-operators on the BILT platform.”

With a growing presence across the Central U.S., BILT continues to expand by partnering with owner-led companies that want to grow without losing their identity. BILT Exteriors continues to actively seek partnerships with high-performing, founder-led companies in the roofing and storm restoration space nationwide.

About BILT Exteriors

BILT Exteriors unites exceptional local roofing companies to create a new standard in storm restoration and exterior services. The company partners with successful founders who excel at residential and multifamily solutions, delivering precision and expertise across a wide range of exterior repairs and replacements. Through its family of brands, including Ashco Exteriors, All Craftsmen Exteriors, Absolute Construction, and now West County Roofing, BILT is building a nationwide community of excellence. From its strong Central U.S. foundation, BILT combines regional expertise with enterprise-level resources to deliver consistently outstanding results. Services include storm damage restoration, insurance claim management, roofing and siding installation, and comprehensive exterior repairs. For more information, visit www.biltexteriors.com.

About West County Roofing and Construction

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, West County Roofing and Construction specializes in residential roofing, storm damage restoration, and insurance claim support. Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Mike Grossman and co-founder Krista Grossman, the company has earned a strong reputation for its customer-first approach, skilled project execution, and dedication to quality. For more information, visit www.westcountyroof.com.