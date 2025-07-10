Omilia and Connex Cement Long-Term Collaboration, Driving Innovation in Conversational AI for Financial Institutions

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omilia, a global leader in Conversational AI (CAI), and Connex, a top-tier customer experience transformation provider, are excited to announce a new milestone in their partnership: Connex’s official certification as an Omilia Certified Implementation Partner (CIP). This achievement formalizes more than five years of close collaboration, during which the two companies have delivered over 15 successful projects and built a team of 20+ Omilia-certified implementation experts.

Since the inception of their partnership, Omilia and Connex have worked side-by-side to bring advanced conversational AI to enterprise clients, with a particular focus on the financial services sector. Their joint projects have enabled banks and financial institutions to modernize customer service, streamline operations, and enhance security, all while delivering more natural, human-like interactions through Omilia’s AI-driven platform.

Omilia’s Certified Implementation Partner program represents the highest standard for partner excellence, requiring rigorous training and certification. Connex’s attainment of this certification is a testament to its technical expertise, deep industry knowledge, and proven ability to deliver results at scale.

Omilia and Connex’s partnership is distinguished by its impact on financial institutions. By leveraging Omilia’s conversational AI technology, Connex has helped clients achieve higher call containment rates, improved customer satisfaction, and lower operational costs. These benefits are especially critical in the highly competitive and regulated financial sector, where customer expectations and compliance requirements are continually evolving.

“Connex has been a trusted partner of Omilia for years, with a track record of successful implementations,” commented Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia. “Their team’s deep expertise, particularly in the financial services domain, sets the stage for us to help more organizations reap the benefits of conversational AI. We look forward to many more success stories together.”

“This milestone in our partnership with Omilia is a testament to the transformative results we’ve achieved together over the past five years,” said Bart Markandaier, COO at Connex. “We’ve brought next-generation conversational AI to leading banks, boosting their customer experience and efficiency. By becoming a Certified Implementation Partner, we’re solidifying our commitment to continue innovating and delivering value for our clients well into the future.”

With the Certified Implementation Partner status, Connex clients will receive not only expert implementation but also Omilia’s world-class technology to address the unique needs of highly regulated sectors like finance, where service excellence and security are paramount.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Conversational AI platform revolutionizes how enterprises engage with customers - automating interactions with precision, empowering agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of AI-first contact centers. Omilia’s Unified Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey - from self-service to live agent interactions - unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the “glass ceiling” of containment that legacy siloed models can’t achieve. Trusted by the world’s most demanding enterprises and built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction - all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

About Connex

Connex is a leader in customer experience transformation, delivering integrated communications solutions that redefine how enterprises engage, serve, and support their customers. With deep expertise in system integration, automation, and AI-powered technologies, Connex helps organizations unlock seamless, intelligent, and personalized interactions across every channel. Our end-to-end approach connects data, platforms, and touchpoints to accelerate digital transformation and drive measurable business outcomes—faster resolution, lower costs, and elevated satisfaction.

At the heart of our innovation strategy is our partnership with Omilia, a global standard in conversational AI. As a Certified Implementation Partner, Connex combines advanced AI with proven integration excellence to deliver next-generation customer experiences, especially in high-stakes, regulated environments like banking and government. Backed by a track record of successful deployments, our teams bring precision, agility, and industry insight to every engagement—empowering enterprises to move confidently into the era of AI-first customer service.