Blue Sage Capital Invests in Clean Scapes Landscaping

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Sage Capital (“Blue Sage”) is pleased to announce its recently completed investment in Clean Scapes Enterprises, Inc. (“Clean Scapes” or the “Company”), a leading commercial landscaping business based in Austin, Texas. The transaction marks a strategic partnership between Blue Sage and Clean Scapes’ leadership team to accelerate the Company’s expansion across Texas and beyond.

Founded in 2005 by Rex Gore and Ivan Giraldo, Clean Scapes has grown to become a premier provider of landscape design, installation, maintenance, and enhancement services to a wide variety of commercial property types across Texas. The Company represents Blue Sage’s continued commitment to partnering with industry-leading companies with exceptional management teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with a recognized and trusted commercial landscaping platform in our hometown,” said Eric Weiner, Partner at Blue Sage. “Equally exciting is the opportunity to work alongside a high-caliber team led by CEO Bubba Nickel. We have long admired Clean Scapes’ journey from a humble startup to a top-tier regional landscaping business, and we are eager to continue the Company’s growth trajectory across its end-to-end suite of services.”

Clean Scapes CEO, Bubba Nickel, commented, “From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Blue Sage’s values, experience, and long-term investment approach align with our vision and culture at Clean Scapes. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to strategically scale our business while maintaining the highest standards of quality, client care, and reliability that have defined us since day one.”

Rex Gore, co-founder of Clean Scapes, added: “This milestone is the result of two decades of hard work by our team and loyalty from our clients. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re confident Blue Sage is the ideal partner to help us write the next chapter. They understand what makes our culture special and share our vision for the future of the business.”

Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC (Legal), Kroll (Accounting & IT), Cherry Bekaert (Tax), and Newfront (Insurance). Crescent Capital Group LP served as the financing partner on the transaction.

Clean Scapes was represented in the transaction by BMO Capital Markets (Financial Advisor) and Alston & Bird (Legal).

About Clean Scapes

Clean Scapes is a Texas-based commercial landscaping company providing full-service design, installation, maintenance, and enhancement services to commercial real estate properties across office and corporate campus, retail, HOA and multifamily, industrial, educational, municipal, and other end markets. For 20 years, Clean Scapes has been known for its high-quality and reliable service, operational excellence, and commitment to building strong client relationships.

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has been investing in profitable, growing, lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage currently has over $1.2 billion of assets under management and seeks to partner with founders, families, and management teams as the first round of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions, or specialty services industries. Blue Sage typically invests $25 million to $60 million in control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $25 million to $200 million of revenue.

