FF Collaborates with Stockperks to Reward Retail Investors with Valuable Perks as it Launches the Early Reservation Portal for FX B2C Pre-Orders and kicks off the 7-Day Countdown for the Global Initial Launch of the FX Super One MPV.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today the launch of the Company’s Stockholder Perks Program with Stockperks and also marks the launch of the 7-day countdown for the Global Initial Launch of the FX Super One MPV & Super EAI F.A.C.E. & FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6 x 4 Architecture, that will take place in Los Angeles on July 17. The event will include a livestream option beginning at 7:30 pm PT through the FF app and FF.com for those interested in seeing the global reveal of the FX Super One MPV.

People are welcome to RSVP to the event and watch the livestream here: https://www.ff.com/us/superone/.

Stockperks is a market leader in stockholder rewards, trusted by leading public companies to build stronger relationships with their retail investors through innovative engagement solutions. This collaboration aims to deepen the relationship with FFAI retail investors while offering exclusive perks and rewards through the Stockperks platform.

As part of this collaboration, FFAI stockholders will have access to various exclusive perks through the Stockperks app, based on the size of their position. These perks include vouchers good towards the purchase of a FX Super One vehicle, extended 1-year warranty, two free maintenance services, exclusive customization and configuration package options, and Faraday X apparel. Additional perks are planned to be added, including VIP invitations to unique company events, brand experiences, and Co-Creation activities with Company personnel.

“Partnering with Stockperks aligns with our unwavering commitment to stockholder engagement, long-term value creation, and full commitment to our ‘Stockholders-First’ principle,” said Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “We look forward to extending our appreciation to the retail investors who have stood with us and invested in the future of FF and FX. This collaboration allows us to engage with our stockholders in new and meaningful ways, providing them with exclusive perks and benefits aligned with our two brands.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Faraday Future to the Stockperks platform. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability makes them an ideal partner in redefining how retail investors engage with the brands they believe in. Stockholder perks are a powerful way to turn investors into long-term brand advocates,” said Agnies Watson, CEO of Stockperks.

The benefits and perks are categorized into two segments:

- FX Super One Pre-Order Perks Package - Futurist Level -

You are eligible for this perk if you held 1+ share of FFAI common stock on July 10, 2025.

This benefit package includes:

A $3,500 voucher* applicable to your FX Super One vehicle purchase, if you claim this perk by July 20th, midnight PT . This voucher value will become $1,500 if you claim the perk after July 20 th .

. This voucher value will become $1,500 if you claim the perk after July 20 . Priority delivery of your FX Super One. *

Exclusive customization: Customized FFAI stockholder exclusive interior nameplate & exclusive color or configuration package options. *

After-sales upgrade benefits: Extended 1-year warranty and two free maintenance services. *

Faraday X Swag Package: T-shirt and baseball cap (deliverable upon vehicle pre-order, subject to availability).

- FX Super One Pre-Order Perks Package - Prestige Level -

You are eligible for this perk if you held 100,000+ shares of FFAI common stock on July 10, 2025.

This benefit package includes:

A $3,500 voucher* applicable to your FX Super One vehicle purchase.

Priority delivery of your FX Super One. *

Exclusive customization: Customization of Your Pre-ordered Vehicle with FF Design Team Members. *

After-sales upgrade benefits: lifetime extended warranty and lifetime maintenance services included. *

Invitation to Faraday Future Spire Club with the opportunity to participate in member-only events.

Invitation to be an FF Developer Co-Creation Officer and define future products with FF and FX Executive Teams.

Faraday X Swag Package: T-shirt and baseball cap (deliverable upon vehicle pre-order, subject to availability).

The FX Super One is an affordable mass market MPV, targeted to have the first vehicles off the line in the U.S. by the end of 2025. Offering a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology, the FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with a host of features including spacious seating, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems, to name a few. The Super One is planned to be available with AWD and two powertrain options: battery electric and, at a later date, AI hybrid extended range (AIHER).

More detailed information on the FF and Stockperks collaboration can be found here: https://www.ff.com/us/FFAI-stockholder-benefit/

These Stockperks “benefits” are available to stockholders who held FFAI stock on July 10, 2025, and applies only to the purchase of one new FX Super One vehicle from FFAI by the named individual stockholder redeeming the benefit. Availability and timing of vehicle delivery is not guaranteed. Benefit may not be exchanged for cash. FFAI reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change, modify or cancel this benefit or any of the terms and conditions at any time without notice.

* When you convert your refundable pre-order to a paid firm order.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

ABOUT STOCKPERKS

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company’s success.

