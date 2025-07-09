Jenius Bank Named Title Sponsor for 2025 Pickleball World Championships

DALLAS & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Carvana PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball presented by DoorDash (MLP) are excited to announce Jenius Bank™ – the digital banking division of SMBC MANUBANK, a member of the SMBC Group – has joined as an official partner for the Carvana PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball presented by DoorDash (MLP) throughout the remainder of 2025. Jenius Bank will also serve as the title sponsor of the Pickleball World Championships in Dallas, November 3-9 – the biggest weeklong festival in pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport.

At the Pickleball World Championships in 2024, more than 57,500 attendees enjoyed daily festivities on the festival hub of Pickleball Boulevard, including exciting amateur pickleball tournaments and programming, diverse food and beverage options, and shopping – all while witnessing the world’s highest level of pickleball competition in the pro divisions. The event accounted for $15.7 million in local economic impact, according to an economic impact study by the city of Farmers Branch. Jenius Bank will also have a large presence at the remaining 2025 PPA Tour tournaments, MLP events, and the World Championships, with unique giveaways and experiences for fans.

“As a digital-first bank, we are built on consumer data and see the proven connection between physical wellness with financial wellness. We’re thrilled to partner with the MLP and PPA Tour to promote pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport,” said John Rosenfeld, President of Jenius Bank. “Whether it’s simplifying banking or bringing fans’ favorite sport to a city near them, we’re committed to helping people live richer lives – on and off the court.”

“Partnering with Jenius Bank marks a major milestone for our sport, reflecting not only the rapid growth and mainstream momentum of professional pickleball, but also the increasing interest from forward-thinking, national brands that recognize the power and potential of our community,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO of the PPA Tour and MLP. “This partnership is a testament to how far pickleball has come and where it's headed as we continue to elevate the game alongside the biggest sports in America."

The official partnership between Jenius Bank and the Carvana PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) benchmarks the growth and health of professional pickleball and pickleball’s largest event and contributes to the elevation of pickleball alongside other major American sports in terms of celebrated corporate partnerships.

About Carvana PPA Tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball’s top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world’s best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com, and follow us on social: Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash)

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for more information.

About Jenius Bank

Jenius Bank has a mission to help people live a richer life through actionable insights and innovative tools powered by first-class technology. The bank currently offers personal loans and high-yield savings accounts, surpassing $1B in deposits and loans outstanding all in its first year. Jenius Bank is the digital division of SMBC MANUBANK, Member FDIC. SMBC MANUBANK is a California state-chartered commercial bank that is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc., a member of SMBC Group. To learn more information about Jenius Bank, visit www.jeniusbank.com.