FPT Achieves Select Tier Partnership with Databricks, Strengthening Its Regional and Global Data & AI Capabilities

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT has officially been recognized as a Select Tier Partner of Databricks, the data and AI company. The achievement reflects FPT’s growing capabilities in modern data platforms, scalable AI solutions, and enterprise analytics, and positions the company among the very few in the Asia-Pacific region to reach this advanced partnership tier.

"By combining FPT’s global delivery strength and Databricks’ cutting-edge technology, we are well-positioned to accelerate data-driven transformation for our clients worldwide." Share

The Select Tier is the second-highest level in the Databricks partner ecosystem. It recognizes partners who demonstrate a strong track record of expertise, delivery capability and alignment with Databricks technologies. FPT achieved this status through significant investment in talent development, with nearly 100 technical certifications and over 40 certifications in pre-sales and leadership roles across its team.

This recognition builds on the companies’ recent partnership to drive AI-powered digital transformation in Japan. Across the APJ region, FPT has successfully delivered Databricks solutions for major global enterprises in industries such as insurance, manufacturing and energy. These projects have solved complex data challenges, built modern data platforms and accelerated AI adoption across the business.

As a Select Tier Partner, FPT has access to a range of exclusive benefits from Databricks, including expert training, enhanced technical support and closer sales collaboration. These advantages enable FPT to offer even greater value to enterprise clients, especially in key sectors such as banking, manufacturing, and retail, who are pursuing large-scale data transformation.

“Congratulations to FPT on achieving Databricks Select Tier Partner status. This milestone reflects their growing leadership in delivering enterprise-grade data and AI solutions across the region,” said Greg Taylor, Vice President of Partners, APJ, Databricks. “By combining FPT’s local expertise with the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we’re helping more customers across APJ modernise their data foundations, operationalise AI at scale, and turn data into timely, actionable insights that drive meaningful business outcomes.”

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Bignone, FPT Software Vice President and Director of Digital Transformation Division, FPT Corporation, added: “We are proud to reach this Select Tier Partnership with Databricks, a global leader in unified data and AI. This milestone reflects our deep commitment to building world-class capabilities in modern data platforms, scalable AI solutions, and enterprise-grade analytics. By combining FPT’s global delivery strength and Databricks’ cutting-edge technology, we are well-positioned to accelerate data-driven transformation for our clients worldwide.”

Looking ahead, FPT continues to deepen its talent capabilities, with a focus on growing the number of professionals certified at the advanced Databricks Data Engineer Professional level. FPT and Databricks are also planning joint events and go-to-market activities in key markets such as the United States and Japan. These initiatives aim to generate new business opportunities and strengthen FPT’s position as a trusted data and AI partner on a global scale.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.