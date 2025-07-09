eGrowcery and Red Pepper Digital Announce Partnership to Deepen Retail Customer Engagement

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry white-label, Unified Commerce platform, and Red Pepper, a pioneer in interactive digital experiences, today announced a partnership aimed at greatly improving how retailers attract, engage, and retain customers through advanced digital platforms. The companies are collaborating to deliver the next generation of shopper engagement across digital channels.

This partnership brings together eGrowcery’s robust, customizable e-commerce ecosystem with Red Pepper’s dynamic shopper engagement technology, empowering retailers to deliver seamless, personalized experiences both online and in-store. The integrated solution empowers retailers with real-time data, interactive shoppable digital flyers and unified marketing tools to reach customers, drive higher engagement and increase conversion rates.

“Retailers today need more than a simple online storefront—they need a comprehensive digital platform that delivers actionable insights and fosters meaningful customer relationships. By partnering with Red Pepper, we’re equipping our clients with more tools to create an engaging, data-driven experience that builds loyalty and drives sales. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and to helping retailers thrive in an increasingly competitive market," said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

The joint platform will provide retailers with:

A unified, omnichannel digital experience that integrates seamlessly with existing store systems.

Interactive, shoppable digital flyers and personalized marketing campaigns.

Comprehensive analytics for deeper shopper insights and smarter business decisions.

Enhanced operational efficiency and accelerated go-to-market for digital initiatives.

“The modern shopper expects intuitive, interactive experiences across every touchpoint. Our partnership with eGrowcery gives retailers the ability to connect with customers in new ways—combining shoppable digital flyers, personalized offers and a 360-degree view of shopper behavior. Together, we’re enabling retailers to move beyond static content and embrace a future where every customer interaction is an opportunity to engage, learn and grow,” said Greg Radford, CEO of Red Pepper.

Retailers interested in learning more about the eGrowcery and Red Pepper solutions can contact eGrowcery here.

About Red Pepper

At Red Pepper, we transform how brands attract and engage with their customers by creating dynamic, interactive digital experiences that drive growth. Our mission is to transform the way you share product information by creating digital experiences that are intuitive, interactive, and built for how customers actually buy. We empower teams to move faster, engage better and sell smarter without the friction of outdated tools. More information is available at https://www.redpepperdigital.net/.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.