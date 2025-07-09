Tonic POS and OpenTable Announce Strategic Integration, Streamlining Restaurant Operations and Enhancing Guest Experiences

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonic POS, an emerging leader in restaurant point-of-sale solutions, has announced a strategic integration with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology. This integration marks a significant milestone for Tonic POS, expanding its robust ecosystem of partnerships and delivering enhanced operational insights to its restaurant partners.

This integration enables Tonic POS to share valuable operational data, such as performance of menu items, service speed, and guest spending, directly with restaurants using OpenTable guest management services. Restaurants can now leverage this unified view to better understand their clientele, further personalize the guest experience, and fine-tune their service strategy.

"We are thrilled to partner with OpenTable, a brand synonymous with restaurant excellence," said Gary Liu, Founder and Chief Strategy and Quality Officer at Tonic POS. "We are proud to work directly with OpenTable to deliver a native integration that empowers our restaurant partners to leverage the power of their POS data within the OpenTable platform, unlocking valuable insights that drive operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. By providing a comprehensive view of guest interactions, from reservation to payment, restaurants can elevate their service and build lasting customer relationships."

Key Benefits for Restaurants:

Enhanced Guest Insights: Gain a holistic view of customer preferences and spending habits by linking POS data with reservation profiles.

Gain a holistic view of customer preferences and spending habits by linking POS data with reservation profiles. Personalized Guest Experiences: Leverage data-driven insights to tailor service and create memorable dining experiences.

Leverage data-driven insights to tailor service and create memorable dining experiences. Optimized Operational Efficiency: Understand service timing and menu item popularity to streamline operations and improve table turnover.

Understand service timing and menu item popularity to streamline operations and improve table turnover. Increased Check Averages: Identify opportunities to drive guest spend and enhance the dining experience.

Identify opportunities to drive guest spend and enhance the dining experience. Data-Driven Decision Making: Make informed decisions about menu planning, staffing, and marketing based on comprehensive guest data.

"OpenTable is committed to serving restaurants, and part of this mission includes providing them with the tools they need to thrive," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "Our integration with Tonic POS allows us to further expand our ecosystem of partners, and ultimately deliver valuable insights that empower restaurants to uplevel the guest experiences."

Tonic POS is available to restaurants using OpenTable in the United States starting June 25, 2025.

About Tonic POS:

Tonic POS, a division of hospitality-tech innovator VersiTech, is a cloud-based point-of-sale platform built for restaurants and sold exclusively through a nationwide network of value-added reseller partners. Its intuitive interface, modern back office, and advanced reporting tools help operators streamline service, strengthen guest relationships, and grow profitability, all backed by trusted local support.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.