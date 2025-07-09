-

AlertMedia Unveils New Incident Response Solution to Help Organizations Mitigate Risks, Protect Employees, and Resolve Critical Events Faster

New offering strengthens AlertMedia’s fully integrated risk and response platform, giving organizations a unified view to identify threats, mobilize response, and drive faster resolution.

AlertMedia's Incident Response is designed to help organizations mitigate risks, protect employees, and resolve incidents faster. Available now worldwide.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of risk intelligence and critical event management solutions, today announced the launch of Incident Response, a powerful addition to its AI-enabled platform designed to help organizations mitigate risks and resolve incidents faster.

Incident Response strengthens AlertMedia’s fully integrated risk and response platform, giving organizations a unified view to identify threats, mobilize response, and drive faster resolution.

When impacted by critical events like natural disasters, workplace or public safety emergencies, cybersecurity incidents, and system failures, organizations often struggle to coordinate an effective response due to disparate tools and manual, error-prone processes. AlertMedia’s Incident Response addresses these gaps by delivering a powerful suite of tools that enables security and business continuity teams to activate response plans, assign tasks, streamline communication, and provide real-time visibility into incident response and resolution—all from a single, fully integrated interface.

“In the moments that matter most, organizations need more than just awareness of the situation—they need to act quickly and in unison,” says Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. “With Incident Response, we’re equipping customers with fully complementary, new capabilities to improve coordination and visibility into resolving incidents so they can drive better outcomes and ensure continuity across their businesses.”

This launch allows AlertMedia to continue meeting the increasingly complex and rising demands across businesses of all sizes for simple, integrated, and actionable crisis response tools, expanding its platform to cover the full incident lifecycle—from threat detection to resolution.

Available immediately worldwide, AlertMedia’s Incident Response offers a wide range of benefits, including:

  • Centralized Incident Management: Launch incidents, assign responsibilities, and coordinate communications in one place.
  • Tailored Task Lists: Build scenario-specific playbooks and assign tasks to ensure nothing is overlooked.
  • Geofencing and Impact Mapping: Visualize affected areas and monitor people and assets during an incident.
  • Cross-Functional Collaboration: Enable teams like Legal, IT, and Ops to contribute to incident response with tools that require minimal training.
  • Role-Based Access and Mobile Readiness: Ensure team members can act from any device.
  • After-Action Analysis & Reporting: Capture decisions, actions, and lessons learned to strengthen future responses.

For more information or to request a demo, visit: www.alertmedia.com/products/incident-management/.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and businesses through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning risk intelligence and incident response platform allows companies of all sizes to identify, assess, and resolve critical events faster and more confidently. AlertMedia supports essential communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart—in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

