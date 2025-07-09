Bronco FCU selects Tyfone to enrich retail and business digital banking experiences

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced Bronco Federal Credit Union (Bronco FCU) has selected the nFinia® Digital Banking Platform to increase self-service features for retail and commercial account holders and deliver a cohesive, modern look and feel across all devices.

“When assessing our options on the market, we had a clear goal: enhance self-service to better serve our members and position the credit union for future growth,” said Steve Pittman, CIO of Bronco FCU. “We selected Tyfone not only because of its forward-thinking platform architecture and commitment to innovation but they also have a deep understanding of the credit union industry.”

Headquartered in Franklin, Va., Bronco FCU has more than 18,000 members and manages $273 million in assets. nFinia offers flexibility, robust security and API-driven integration capabilities, making it an ideal choice to support the credit union’s long-term digital roadmap to ensure members can manage their finances with ease while knowing that their digital banking tools are available when they need them. Additionally, Bronco FCU will adopt Tyfone’s automated loan processing solutions, Quick Pay and Skip-a-Pay, to enable members to streamline the process of completing or skipping loan payments without requiring log-in credentials.

“Their team didn’t just demonstrate features, they actually walked us through how nFinia would solve members’ unique needs,” explained Pittman. “It was clear early on that this team shared our vision and approach. We appreciated their insight, positive energy, and the easy rapport that developed from day one. Their cooperative structure and shared values also align perfectly with our culture at Bronco, which made the decision even easier.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bronco FCU to the Tyfone family,” said Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. “Its commitment to innovation and exceptional service aligns perfectly with our mission to empower financial institutions with secure, user-friendly digital banking solutions. With Bronco FCU’s team, we’re focused on delivering the best digital experience for its members, helping to grow the credit union’s membership.”

About Bronco Federal Credit Union

Bronco Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union proudly serving over 18,000 members throughout Franklin, Suffolk, and surrounding communities in southeastern Virginia. Since 1941, Bronco has delivered personalized, trustworthy financial services—from everyday banking to home and business lending—while maintaining a deep commitment to community engagement and member relationships. With a focus on innovation and service, Bronco FCU is dedicated to meeting members where they are – through digital convenience, in-branch support, and education – so they can achieve their financial goals at every stage of life. Welcome home. Welcome to Bronco. To learn more visit www.broncofcu.com.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.