Conceal Partners with Hitachi Systems Engineering Services and SentryMark to Bring Browser-Native Cybersecurity to Japan

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal Inc., a company pioneering browser-native security, today announced a strategic partnership with Hitachi Systems Engineering Services, Ltd., a Japanese IT company that provides solutions to accelerate digital transformation. Through this partnership, facilitated by Conceal’s Japan-based partner SentryMark, Inc., ConcealBrowse will now be available to organizations across Japan.

“This partnership is a critical step in our mission to close the browser security gap worldwide,” said Eric Cornelius, CEO of Conceal Inc. “Browser-based attacks are bypassing traditional defenses every day. ConcealBrowse flips the script by turning the browser itself into the first line of defense - no proxies, no delays, just real protection where users actually work.”

Kazuo Yoshida, Director of Hitachi Systems Engineering Services stated, “We are pleased to tackle key cybersecurity challenges through our partnership with Conceal and SentryMark. By combining Conceal’s technologies with our system integration expertise, we aim to provide safer, more reliable security environments. We will continue to expand our services to strengthen customer trust and drive business growth."

Albert Vasquez, CEO of SentryMark, added, “We are excited to bring Conceal’s browser-native SSE platform to our enterprise customers. This innovative solution delivers Zero Trust access, threat prevention, and application-level controls directly in the browser. It perfectly aligns with our mission to lead Japan’s digital evolution and help organizations strengthen their security posture without adding complexity.”

This partnership enables Japanese enterprises to replace legacy technologies like VPNs, VDI, and SWGs with a lightweight, user-friendly browser-based security platform, enhancing user experience while maintaining enterprise-grade control and protection.

About Conceal

Conceal is a cybersecurity company protecting organizations from web-based threats through ConcealBrowse, its lightweight, browser-native defense platform. Built to meet modern threats head-on, ConcealBrowse stops phishing, credential theft, and malware at the browser level before damage is done. Visit https://conceal.io.

About Hitachi Systems Engineering Services

Hitachi Systems Engineering Services supports a sustainable society by providing IT services that combine diverse human resources with advanced technologies to meet customer and societal needs. As a member of the Hitachi Group, the company promotes the Lumada business, leveraging digital technologies, business expertise, and accumulated knowledge to drive digital transformation (DX). Its offerings include solutions for improving operational efficiency through generative AI, strengthening cybersecurity, and managing data center and IT systems. The company also works closely with customers and partners to address complex social and business challenges. Learn more at https://www.hitachi-systems-es.co.jp.

About SentryMark

SentryMark stands tall in the cybersecurity arena, prioritizing client-centric solutions over industry norms. Their offerings span from advanced monitoring to unparalleled incident response, fortified by collaborations with best-in-class talents and technologies. With a vision of holistic defense and a commitment to reducing organizational complexities, SentryMark has reshaped the cybersecurity blueprint. Learn more at https://www.sentrymark.com.