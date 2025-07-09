KBRA Analytics Expands Premium Subscription to Include Private Credit Research and Insights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Analytics, a leading provider of data and information solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its comprehensive subscription-based platform, KBRA Premium, to include Private Credit. Starting July 9, subscribers will gain exclusive access to KBRA’s comprehensive suite of Private Credit insights and research, covering a wide range of rated asset managers, global funds, business development companies (BDC), and structured credit instruments across global markets.

Initially launched in September 2022, KBRA Premium has become a vital resource for structured finance professionals, delivering unlimited access to leading pre-sale reports, surveillance data, and actionable research across the ABS, CMBS, and RMBS sectors. This latest expansion reflects growing investor interest and market demand for deeper, data-driven intelligence on the rapidly evolving Private Credit asset class.

Key features of the Private Credit offering

230+ ratings reports

500+ surveillance reports

Historical ratings data for nearly 2,000 transactions

100+ research reports across global funds, BDCs, asset managers, and U.S. structured credit issuers

"Private Credit continues to be a source of innovation, capital, and complexity in global markets," said Kate Kennedy, Senior Managing Director at KBRA. "We’re expanding KBRA Premium to meet investors’ needs as they seek trusted insights in a sector that’s becoming increasingly core to institutional portfolios. This is about helping our clients navigate a fast-changing market with confidence and transparency."

Comprehensive Coverage and Tools

Subscribers will benefit from timely, proprietary content including:

Quarterly Middle-Market Surveillance Compendium

Quarterly BDC Compendium

Quarterly Recurring Revenue Loan Metrics

Actionable and insightful Private Credit research publications and trend analyses

By integrating Private Credit into KBRA Premium, KBRA Analytics extends the same robust subscriber experience trusted by structured finance professionals—delivering rich, forward-looking insights via one streamlined platform. This expansion positions KBRA Premium as the most complete structured finance and private credit research solution available today.

About KBRA Analytics

KBRA Analytics, LLC (KBRA Analytics) is our premier product platform for high-quality data and advanced analytics. Our seasoned teams of industry specialists across each product provide unparalleled insight creating a foundation of deeper analysis and rapid discovery for users. KBRA Analytics is an affiliate of Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA). KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada, and with credit rating affiliates registered in the EU and UK.