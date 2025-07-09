Paysafe launches PagoEfectivo wallet, expanding payment options in Peru

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, is expanding its presence in Peru by evolving PagoEfectivo, its locally successful eCash brand, into a digital wallet. The PagoEfectivo wallet, the brand’s first in Latin America, enables users to instantly load funds, make online purchases, receive immediate payouts from participating merchants, transfer money to others, and pay using a code (CIP).

PagoEfectivo has been a market leader in Latin America’s eCash payments, enabling millions of consumers to transact online. “Consumers in Peru already trust PagoEfectivo for everything from iGaming and digital goods to travel and eCommerce. With the launch of our new digital wallet, we’re giving them a more convenient way to pay - one that reflects Paysafe’s commitment to powering the experiential economy,” said Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe.

"Our recent survey with Peruvian consumers found that 81% would use a digital wallet from PagoEfectivo. With that strong sign, we’re launching a solution that meets consumers’ payment needs,” said Esteban Sarubbi, Vice President, Head of Latin America at Paysafe.

PagoEfectivo introduces Carlos Alcántara as its new brand ambassador

PagoEfectivo is proud to introduce beloved Peruvian actor Carlos Alcántara (Cachín) as its new brand ambassador. Carlos will demonstrate just how easy and convenient it is to pay with the new PagoEfectivo wallet. The nationwide campaign will roll out across TV, digital platforms, outdoor, and out-of-home placements, marking it as PagoEfectivo’s most high-profile launch to date.

PagoEfectivo Universe

To celebrate the launch, from July 10 to 26, Lima residents are invited to experience the PagoEfectivo Universe - an immersive, interactive space at Av. Manuel Olguin 249, Santiago de Surco, from Tuesdays through Sundays, from 12:00 pm to 9:30 pm, where they will play games, simulate payments through the app, meet celebrities and influencers during special time slots, win swags, snap photos, and meet the celebrated brand mascot, Leo Pagoncio. To visit the PagoEfectivo Universe, please register here.

Download the new PagoEfectivo wallet

The new PagoEfectivo wallet is available initially at Google Play for Android – which accounts for 86% of Peruvian smartphone users, with iOS and new features on the way.

Download the PagoEfectivo wallet and learn more about the PagoEfectivo Universe by following PagoEfectivo on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Users can also win VIP experiences with Peru’s main soccer teams, exclusive swags, and cashback. For more information about the PagoEfectivo wallet and its new payment features, visit here.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 29 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.