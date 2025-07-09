Redwire Expands International Collaboration with Japanese Startup SpaceData for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering Systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japanese startup SpaceData Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter "SpaceData"), an innovative technology company dedicated to driving innovation and advancing the democratization of space. The MOU signals Redwire’s expansion of international collaboration into the Japanese tech sector.

Through the agreement, Redwire and SpaceData will focus on the following areas of collaboration:

Identify opportunities to integrate SpaceData into Redwire’s digital ecosystem to support current and future missions to the International Space Station (ISS);

Explore combined solutions to pursue opportunities to support NASA Commercial Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Destination utilization components, systems, and software;

Explore future collaborations for Cislunar, Lunar and Deep Space missions and services; and

Redwire will look to leverage SpaceData’s artificial intelligence (AI) for space and robotics capabilities.

“Redwire is excited to collaborate with SpaceData to enhance our advanced digital engineering tools that will be used to unlock the full potential of low Earth orbit on the ISS, future commercial destinations, Lunar and deep space missions,” said Shawn Buckley, Senior Vice President of Civil and International Space at Redwire. “AI and Digital Engineering will lead the way in efficiently developing critical space infrastructure and next-generation platforms, and we are proud to align with partners who share that same vision.”

“This partnership with Redwire is not just a collaboration—it’s a shared leap toward a future where space becomes a living, thriving extension of humanity. At SpaceData, we are driven by the belief that space should be as open and impactful for all,” said Atsushi Takata, Executive Vice President of Space Utilization and Global Strategy at SpaceData. “By combining Redwire’s proven space technologies with our AI-powered digital twin and robotic systems, we aim to accelerate the development of sustainable infrastructure in LEO, on the Moon, and beyond. Together, we will bring the dream of a vibrant, interconnected space civilization closer to reality.”

Redwire’s Digital Ecosystem for Mission and System Integration (DEMSI) digital engineering environment combines best-in-class commercially available system and domain engineering tools with Redwire’s proprietary Agent-based Configurable Open-system Real-time Network (ACORN) no/low-code framework for high fidelity simulation. Redwire combines real hardware components with virtual simulated components and environments in a process called hardware-in-the-loop simulation.

SpaceData’s digital solutions such as the ISS Simulator and Lunar Digital Twin will enable all industries to simulate hardware-based behaviors and demonstrations on the virtual platform to support mission success. SpaceData has demonstrated the accuracy of its ISS Simulator by applying the same command to both physical hardware on the ISS and virtual hardware on its ISS Simulator. SpaceData also conducts research and development of operating systems for private space stations and robotics to assist astronauts in space.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About SpaceData

SpaceData aims to “democratize space” by making it an accessible and usable infrastructure for everyone. The company develops digital twin technologies replicating Earth and space environments, operating systems for space robots and space stations, and other advanced space-digital technologies. By fusing “space” and “digital,” SpaceData strives to spark innovation in the space industry and contribute to the realization of a sustainable space-based society.