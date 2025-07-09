New York County Defender Services Selects NiCE Defense for Digital Transformation

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the New York County Defender Services (NYCDS) has selected NiCE Defense digital evidence management, one of the AI-powered solutions in NiCE’s Evidencentral platform, for digital transformation. NYCDS will leverage NiCE Defense to automate its management of growing digital evidence while ensuring excellence in client advocacy. An elite public defense firm serving New York City's most vulnerable communities, NYCDS has been representing New Yorkers accused of crimes in Manhattan criminal and Supreme Courts for more than 20 years.

The cloud-based NiCE Defense solution will digitally transform how New York County Defender Services’ attorneys and staff manage discovery, receive and share digital evidence, and create their work product. Freed from dealing with discs, drives, emails, and logging into multiple systems to manage and prepare evidence, attorneys and staff can focus on mounting an effective legal defense. NiCE Defense also features built-in AI and automation capabilities for automated case building, video and audio transcription and translation, optical character recognition (OCR), analytics and finding evidence connections.

Stan Germán, Executive Director, New York County Defender Services said, “At NYCDS, our mission is to advocate for our clients’ rights in every case. Our success in defending our clients heavily relies on digital evidence. With recent legal changes, our paralegals are now processing and reviewing more digital evidence than ever before. With NiCE Defense, we will be able to perform this work more quickly and cost-effectively. Automating the digital evidence discovery process will also enable us to redirect our highly trained paralegals to assist with other essential legal tasks that support client defense. Furthermore, excellence is one of the three pillars of NYCDS’s vision, and NiCE Defense will help us uphold this standard of excellence in client advocacy.”

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NiCE, said, “Digital evidence is crucial for understanding the facts of a case and ensuring that clients receive the best possible defense. However, managing the rapidly increasing volume of digital evidence using existing manual workflows strains resources, increases costs and ultimately can impact the defense of a client. With NiCE Defense, public defenders, such as those at New York County Defender Services, can spend less time on digital evidence management and focus more on supporting clients and mounting a strong legal defense in every case.”

With nearly 150 attorneys, social workers, investigators, paralegals, and support staff committed to advocating fiercely for low-income New Yorkers accused of crimes in Manhattan’s criminal and supreme courts, New York County Defender Services handles approximately 8,500 cases each year.

After the New York State legislature passed discovery reforms in 2020, NYCDS transitioned from receiving very little digital evidence to being overwhelmed by it. This change, combined with the increase in video evidence from body-worn cameras, police in-car cameras, and CCTV systems, placed an additional burden on NYCDS’s discovery review team who are responsible for evidence intake.

Evidence arrived to the intake team via email links and needed to be manually downloaded, organized, reviewed, and reuploaded to servers—a process that often took several days. In contrast, NiCE Defense will facilitate a seamless digital exchange of evidence with the District Attorney’s office. Once fully implemented, discovery will flow directly into electronic case folders, making it immediately accessible to NYCDS public defenders.

NiCE Defense’s chronological assembly of videos on timelines for synchronized replay will also help to expedite evidence review. “Previously if there were six different body-worn camera videos of the same incident, each fifteen minutes long, our paralegals would have to review each one individually,” said Germán. “Whereas before it would take 90 minutes to review these six videos separately, with NiCE Defense it will take a fraction of the time. The ability to review everything all at once is a gamechanger.”

NiCE Defense also provides a variety of tools to assist attorneys in developing and presenting strong cases. Attorneys can prepare and manage trial exhibits for court, organize images and photos, annotate and tag evidence, insert bookmarks and comments, create video clips, and share evidence with clients and courts electronically while preserving the chain of custody.

Additionally, NiCE Defense features built-in audio and video transcription, with the capability to translate the transcribed text into hundreds of languages. Previously, an attorney would need to submit a transcription request and wait for a paralegal to listen to the interrogation and produce a transcript using third-party software. NiCE Defense will significantly shorten the turnaround time associated with such requests.

“As a public defender, we have a limited budget and limited resources, and all of our teams want more support,” said Germán. “By automating much of the manual work that goes into managing digital evidence, NiCE Defense is going to allow us to shift some of our valuable paralegal resources over to support other teams that are essential to client defense.”

