Audi Chooses Camunda to Boost Operational Efficiency

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, is supporting the Volkswagen subsidiary, Audi, by optimizing central process management through the automation and orchestration of business-critical processes. The introduction of Camunda will allow Audi to create processes that are more efficient, more transparent, and more easily auditable.

With the increase in complexity and changes in industry-specific requirements within the automotive industry, Audi required a scalable solution for digital process control. In particular, there was a need to improve continuity across departmental boundaries, avoid integration gaps, and ensure a focus on added value.

Dr. Peter Faust, Head of Central Process Management at Audi, says: "Process performance is essential for staying competitive and future-proofing. With Camunda, we are fundamentally refining our process management. This is reflected in both security as well as effective, controlled, and lean processes, which allows us to reduce costs and improve employee satisfaction."

First use case: Efficiency enhancement in procurement

The first two use cases that were implemented with Camunda address central challenges in the area of procurement-to-pay (P2P):

Flexible tool availability : When necessary, the platform allows the quick and coordinated transfer of tools to alternative manufacturing partners to maintain supply chain stability.

: When necessary, the platform allows the quick and coordinated transfer of tools to alternative manufacturing partners to maintain supply chain stability. Proactive supply chain reaction: In critical situations, such as natural disasters or geopolitical developments, the relevant stakeholders will be informed and potential impacts to suppliers will be systematically analyzed.

Outlook: Scaling and new use cases

Following the successful pilot, Camunda will now be gradually rolled out to further departments. This year, Audi is planning to introduce this solution for other business-critical processes in various departments, from procurement to production as well as HR. In addition, Camunda is set to be deployed at other brands within the Volkswagen Group.

Frederic Meier, Senior Vice President of Sales at Camunda, adds: "We are proud to be working with Audi to further advance digitization in the automotive industry. In a production-heavy sector such as the automotive industry, procurement plays a central role—disruptions to supply can bring production to a standstill and pose a risk to business. Camunda is supporting Audi in optimizing procurement processes and minimizing the respective risks."

About Audi

The Audi group is one of the most successful car and motorcycle manufacturers in the premium and luxury sector. The Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati brands operate in 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2024, the Audi group delivered approximately 1.7 million Audi cars, 10,643 Bentley vehicles, 10,687 Lamborghini vehicles and 54,495 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2024 fiscal year, the Audi group generated an operating profit of €3.9 bn on sales of €64.5 bn. As of December 31, more than 88,000 people work for the Audi group worldwide, of which more than 55,000 work for AUDI AG in Germany. With attractive brands and a variety of new models, the company continues on its path of being a sustainable, seamlessly integrated provider of premium mobility.

About Camunda

Camunda enables companies to orchestrate and automate their processes across people, systems, and devices. This allows them to overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and put AI to work. Camunda's leading orchestration and automation platform was equally developed for both specialized and IT departments. It performs each process at the required speed and scalability in order to stay competitive—without compromising security, governance or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, trust Camunda with the orchestration, automation, and optimization of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit camunda.com.

