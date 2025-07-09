Amanda Serrano and Total Wireless Champion the Everyday Fighters Who Don't Fight in Rings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Amanda Serrano steps back into the ring with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden, she knows what it means to be underestimated. The boxer has spent her career proving doubters wrong – moving between seven different weight classes, and elevating women's boxing with Most Valuable Promotions. Now, just as Serrano prepares for what many consider the biggest fight of her career, she recognizes that the same fighting spirit exists in people everywhere – far beyond the boxing ring.

Punch Your Way In

Total Wireless, a leading prepaid brand powered by Verizon's 5G network, announced its partnership with Amanda Serrano for "Punch Your Way In," transforming Church Street Boxing Gym in Midtown Manhattan (153 W 29th St) into a fun, interactive boxing experience. On Wednesday, July 9 starting at 11:00 AM ET, fans can test their power on professional-grade boxing equipment for the chance to witness Serrano's July 11 rematch with Katie Taylor. Seven participants will score VIP suite tickets to the fight at Madison Square Garden.

Punch Your Way In embodies the spirit of Total Wireless, as we stand in the corner of those who fight for better every single day. By choosing Total Wireless, our customers are stepping back into the ring with a partner who always stands in their corner, providing them with more value and more unforgettable exclusive experiences.

"When we looked at the prepaid space, we saw the same things Amanda saw in boxing – people being told to settle for less because that's just how it's always been," said David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon. "Our customers work multiple jobs, support families and chase dreams despite long odds. Amanda represents the same grit and resilience we see in our customers every day. They deserve a wireless provider that's committed to supporting them at every step."

In Your Corner When It Counts

Amanda Serrano has faced top opponents and built a career in women's boxing before the sport had the attention it does today. That persistence paid off when she faced Katie Taylor for the first time in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden and then again in November 2024, in what became the most-streamed women's sporting event in U.S. history. Amanda narrowly lost the first two matches, each ending in a controversial decision. Now, three years later, she gets her shot at redemption.

"I've spent my career proving that showing up every day matters just as much as talent," said Amanda Serrano. "That mindset makes you unstoppable. These everyday fighters – the parents working multiple jobs, the strivers pushing through setbacks – they all have the same unstoppable spirit. Total Wireless gets that. They're not just offering a service; they're standing in your corner."

The collaboration builds on Serrano's personal experience with Total Wireless, having chosen them as her first phone provider last year at age 36. Since then, Total Wireless has been in her corner, supporting her journey both in and out of the ring.

As Serrano prepares for a fight that could define her legacy, Total Wireless continues to demonstrate that value and quality can go hand in hand – without compromise.

To learn more, visit totalwireless.com or visit your nearest Total Wireless store.

About Total Wireless

Total Wireless is a fast-growing, no-contract wireless provider covered by the Verizon 5G network, with over 1,500 exclusive stores across the country, and counting. On a mission to raise the bar in prepaid wireless, Total Wireless disrupts the status quo by offering more value than any other no-contract provider. Total Wireless offers plans with unlimited data and access to Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network, prices guaranteed for five years (taxes and fees included), select free 5G phones with qualifying purchase plans, and more.

Total Wireless is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Total Wireless, visit one of its exclusive storefronts across the country, or check out TotalWireless.com.