Technical Toolboxes Announces Strategic Growth Investment from BVP Forge to Accelerate Innovation in Energy Infrastructure Software

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technical Toolboxes, a leading provider of advanced engineering and maintenance software for energy infrastructure, today announced a strategic growth investment from BVP Forge. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Technical Toolboxes as the company addresses the evolving opportunities in energy infrastructure with its advanced analytics, simulation, and software platform.

Technical Toolboxes’ platform empowers utilities, pipeline operators, and engineering firms around the globe to drive regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and streamline operations via digital transformation. By integrating AI-powered insights, workflow automation, and centralized data sharing, Technical Toolboxes is helping some of the world’s largest and most complex energy and engineering companies modernize their infrastructure and operations.

“We are thrilled to partner with BVP Forge as we embark on this next phase of growth,” said Jim Schuchart, CEO of Technical Toolboxes. “BVP brings deep industry expertise, a proven track record in scaling enterprise software and AI companies, and a robust network that will help us accelerate our innovation and deliver even greater value to customers. Together, we are uniquely positioned to build a truly special company that solves the most pressing challenges facing energy infrastructure.”

BVP Forge will leverage its ForgeEdge™ strategic resources to help Technical Toolboxes scale its platform, enhance customer impact, further leverage AI, and expand its reach in the energy sector. BVP Forge will also provide Technical Toolboxes access to the growth IP, talent network, and roadmap insights of Bessemer Venture Partners, which has decades of experience scaling technology companies into market leaders.

“Technical Toolboxes plays a central role in protecting some of the world’s most critical infrastructure,” said Rob Arditi, Partner at BVP Forge. “We’re excited to work alongside Jim and the Technical Toolboxes team to drive innovations in asset integrity for the most respected utilities, operators, and engineering firms around the world.”

About Technical Toolboxes

Technical Toolboxes is a leading software platform for the energy infrastructure industry. Founded in 1996, it serves more than 400 leading operators, utility companies, and service providers globally today with critical engineering solutions across the asset lifecycle. Technical Toolboxes helps customers meet industry challenges by reducing operational risk, maintaining compliance, and standardizing internal processes through digital transformation. Technical Toolboxes is the technology partner of the Pipeline Research Council International (PRCI). Find out more at www.technicaltoolboxes.com.

About BVP Forge

BVP Forge is a private investment firm for growth-oriented, self-sustaining software-enabled and services businesses paired with access to the Bessemer Venture Partners platform. BVP Forge combines BVP’s front-line industry insights, proven growth IP, and legendary executive network with tailored resources for self-sustaining companies and ForgeEdge™ strategic resources.

Mission-driven teams gain an ally who values their expertise, respects their legacy, and supports them to build a winning culture and business that withstands the test of time. BVP Forge invests from a $780M fund in partnership with the $19B+ Bessemer Venture Partners venture platform that has backed industry defining businesses such as LinkedIn, MindBody, PagerDuty, Procore, ServiceTitan, Shopify, Toast, and Twilio. For more information about BVP Forge, please visit https://www.bvp.com/forge.