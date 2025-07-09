Mobilisights and Hiboo: A Strategic Partnership to Better Monitor Real-World Vehicle Usage

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobilisights and Hiboo are combining their strengths in a strategic partnership to offer companies smarter, more reliable vehicle management solutions. Mobilisights, Stellantis’ Data-as-a-Service subsidiary, brings the value of data collected directly from Stellantis connected vehicles. Hiboo, the European leader in aggregating, managing, and leveraging machine data, contributes its expertise in data processing and operational delivery.

This unique partnership enables fleet managers to access three key indicators—without additional hardware or complex setup:

Vehicle location, to understand where assets are and optimize their distribution.

Time spent in the vehicle, a direct measure of real-world usage by operators.

Energy consumption, to monitor performance and identify efficiency opportunities.

These data points, transmitted via Mobilisights to Hiboo’s platform, are combined with other data sources and presented in a simple, actionable format for operations teams.

Frictionless Data Access and Real Usage Insights

Thanks to this integration, users of the Hiboo platform can access data from their Stellantis vehicles without installing any additional hardware or modifying their existing fleets. Data is transmitted through an API (Application Programming Interface), allowing both companies' systems to communicate automatically while adhering to Stellantis’ strict security and privacy standards.

This collaboration addresses a growing need among businesses: to understand exactly how their vehicles are used, so they can better allocate them, avoid unnecessary downtime, and initiate energy efficiency strategies. By making these insights available through a centralized platform like Hiboo, the partnership enables faster, better-informed decision-making.

Rooted in simplicity, reliability, and actionability, this partnership reflects a shared vision: not to collect data for data’s sake, but to focus on the insights that truly make a difference. Mobilisights and Hiboo are betting on trusted sources, seamless integration, and practical value—all in service of a clear goal: helping companies better manage their field operations with clear, useful, and actionable information.

“Users of construction equipment and heavy trucks connected to the Hiboo platform can now integrate data from Stellantis’ connected commercial vehicles. By consolidating these data sources in a single platform, we provide customers with a unified and operational view of their mobile assets—where data becomes a real lever for productivity and management.” - Samuel Vals, Account Executive Fleet France at Mobilisights

“This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to make data accessible, understandable, and truly actionable for those managing field operations day-to-day. By leveraging data from Stellantis’ 14 brands, we’re integrating a valuable source of knowledge into a unified environment. This collaboration will help our users adopt a more efficient, strategic, and sustainable approach to managing their assets.” - Clément Benard, CEO of Hiboo

About Hiboo

Founded in 2017, Hiboo helps companies manage their fleets of heavy equipment and light vehicles more productively, sustainably, and efficiently through a powerful data collection and analysis platform. As a European reference in data and decarbonization, Hiboo uses its technologies to reduce carbon footprints for equipment operators and rental companies across industries such as construction, recycling, energy, and mining.

Hiboo processes data from over 160,000 connected assets across more than 50 countries. Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label” by the Solar Impulse Foundation, Hiboo aims to be a strategic partner for businesses, especially in the context of CSRD and carbon accounting. hiboo.io

About Mobilisights

Mobilisights is Stellantis’ Data-as-a-Service company with exclusive access to embedded telematics data from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a smarter world where innovative applications and services use vehicle data and insights to radically transform and continually enhance daily life for consumers and businesses. mobilisights.com