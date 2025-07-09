AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Granular Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Granular Insurance Company (Granular) (Charleston, SC).

The actions on these Credit Ratings (ratings) are due to the completion of Granular’s acquisition by Elevance Health, Inc. (Elevance) in April 2025.

AM Best has placed these ratings under review with positive implications pending completion of its discussions with the new ultimate parent, Elevance, as to the direction of Granular’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile, strategic direction and its enterprise risk management. The positive implications are owing to the current financial strength of Elevance, as well as the explicit support Granular receives as a recently acquired entity. The ratings will remain under review with positive implications while AM Best has discussions with management about the strategic and financial plans for Granular.

