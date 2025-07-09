Allurion Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with Minogue Medical in Canada to Pioneer New Approach Focused on Metabolically Healthy Weight Loss

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Minogue Medical Inc., a leading Canadian medical device company specializing in bariatric and obesity care. This new partnership draws upon Minogue Medical’s 40-year experience in the Canadian market and reflects Allurion’s commitment to establishing a new standard of care in obesity management focused on metabolically healthy weight loss.

Minogue Medical has extensive experience in building high-performing medical networks across Canada. With a national ecosystem of dietitians, bariatric surgeons, and endoscopic specialists, the company ensures every patient journey is supported by highly qualified professionals who deliver a comprehensive program. Through its rigorous vetting and training processes, Minogue has become a trusted name in bringing advanced technologies into clinical practice.

“We select partners who share our vision for ethical, patient-centered care,” said Danny Minogue, CEO of Minogue Medical. “Allurion’s commitment to clinical rigor complements our approach, and together, we intend to set a new benchmark in Canadian weight management.”

Allurion is pioneering metabolically healthy weight loss, a new approach to obesity care focused on losing weight, keeping it off, and maintaining muscle. In partnership with Minogue Medical, Allurion will now be able to access providers who are committed to this approach and have demonstrated exceptional clinical results. In addition, the partnership is expected to increase access to providers offering a combination of the Allurion Program with GLP-1 therapy, to further enhance short and long-term results.

“Minogue Medical has built a strong reputation in Canada for its deep clinical expertise, strong network, and a proven ability to bring meaningful innovations to the field of metabolic and bariatric care,” said Dr. Michel Gagner, a leading Canadian bariatric surgeon. “Their multidisciplinary approach—engaging dietitians, surgeons, and endoscopists alike—ensures that patients are treated within a medically supervised, evidence-based framework. I am confident that this partnership represents a pivotal step forward for obesity care in Canada.”

“This agreement with Minogue Medical reflects our commitment to find partners globally who believe in our approach to obesity care,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “We are looking forward to working with Minogue to develop the Canadian market and establish a new standard of care in the treatment of obesity.”

About Minogue Medical Inc.

Minogue Medical is a Canadian medical device distributor with deep expertise in the bariatric and metabolic health space. With a focus on ethical integration, clinician training, and long-term care pathways, Minogue supports a national network of medical professionals in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

