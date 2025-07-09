Fi3 Advisors Selects Opto Investments to Scale and Streamline Private Markets Offerings for High-Net-Worth Families

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fi3 Advisors (“Fi3”), an independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and multi-family office serving high-net-worth (“HNW”) families, executives, and business owners nationwide, today announced its strategic partnership with Opto Investments (“Opto”), a comprehensive, technology-led solution to simplify private markets investing and servicing for independent investment advisors and family offices. Opto will enhance Fi3’s longstanding private markets program by simplifying private investment workflows, centralizing performance data for end-client reporting, and helping establish an annual vintage funds program customized to the needs of Fi3’s clients.

Fi3 manages approximately $1 billion in assets for around 130 families, serving as a single point of contact for all areas of their financial affairs. Through an institutional portfolio construction process, Fi3 integrates their clients’ investments with their financial plan, building bespoke portfolios that balance liquidity needs and tax circumstances. The partnership with Opto will further modernize and institutionalize Fi3’s private markets offerings, which typically represent 15-25% of client portfolios.

“Our goal at Fi3 is to ‘Empower Families to Create a Generational Impact.’ We do that by delivering a family-office experience to families who typically don’t have access to that level of support,” said Nathan Kinney, Director of Investments at Fi3. “A core part of our investment philosophy is meaningful integration of private markets, and Opto is helping us scale that thesis. Private markets investing has historically been resource-intensive for us, but Opto’s platform gives us cleaner data and smoother operations, allowing us to focus on what actually matters: helping our clients achieve better outcomes.”

Leveraging Opto’s end-to-end private markets solution, Fi3’s advisors and clients will benefit from a streamlined operational experience with a single K-1, automated subdoc creation, digital signatures and smooth integration with its reporting software, Addepar. Further, Opto’s advanced portfolio construction tools strengthen Fi3’s ability to align private and public markets investments to optimize after-tax returns, while its robust pacing solution enables Fi3 to more thoughtfully build private markets allocations over time that complement public market exposures.

“At Opto, we partner with firms at every stage of their private markets journey, from those just starting out to those with established programs seeking to grow using the right technology,” said Jake Miller, co-founder and chief solutions officer at Opto. “We look forward to supporting Fi3’s growth by streamlining operations and helping them efficiently expand their clients’ access to private markets vehicles.”

Since its founding in 2013, Fi3’s assets have organically increased approximately 36 percent year-over-year. This momentum is underpinned by a comprehensive financial planning approach combined with a family office service model designed to meet the modern needs of today’s HNW investors and families. By personalizing the client experience and focusing investment decisions within the context of a total portfolio, Fi3 has been able to achieve rapid growth powered by client referrals.

About Fi3 Advisors

Founded in 2013, Fi3 Advisors (“Fi3”) is an independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and multi-family office based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Serving as a fiduciary, Fi3 delivers a family-office experience to high-net-worth families by providing comprehensive financial planning and robust investment management services.

Fi3 Advisors is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill and or expertise.

The firm's team of CPAs and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioners offers personalized solutions encompassing wealth planning, investment consulting, tax strategy, estate planning, and private market access. Fi3's integrated approach ensures clients receive proactive counsel and coordinated strategies tailored to their unique financial goals and family dynamics.

About Opto Investments

Opto Investments (“Opto”) are engineering the future of private markets, offering the solution for wealth managers to efficiently build and manage differentiated private investment programs.

Opto’s end-to-end technology solution dramatically streamlines building, fundraising for, and managing a bespoke private markets fund or program, allowing independent investment advisors, family offices, and private banks to scale their offerings without scaling their team.

Founded by Joe Lonsdale, the entrepreneur behind Palantir and Addepar, and backed by investors including 8VC and Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Opto set out to forge a business free from the faulty legacy incentives on which private markets investing is built. Opto are not compensated by fund managers to offer funds, which enables an undiluted focus on quality. When Opto recommends an investment, it's with purpose. When they pass, it's with conviction. Clients can combine their best ideas with Opto’s in a bespoke partnership tailored to their needs.

Opto’s platform automates admin processes across the entire private markets investment journey, saving advisors hours of time inputting client data, creating compelling proposals, completing subscription documents, managing capital calls, and delivering client communications.

For additional information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.