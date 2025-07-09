Integrated Dermatology and Shady Grove Dermatology Celebrate Two Years of Growth and Expanded Access in Rockville, Maryland

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, the country’s largest independent dermatology provider, is proud to celebrate the two-year anniversary of its partnership with Shady Grove Dermatology in Rockville, Maryland. Since joining Integrated Dermatology in June 2023, the long-standing practice, led by Josef Yeager, MD, FAAD, has experienced notable growth and expanded access to expert dermatologic care throughout the community.

With over three decades of service in Rockville, Shady Grove Dermatology is known for its trusted approach to medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Under the leadership of Dr. Josef Yeager, the practice has expanded to include a skilled team of providers: Caroline Yeager, MD, FAAD; Sanders Berk, MD, FAAD; Young Lee, NP-BC; and Alina Gerasymova, PA-C.

Key milestones over the past two years include:

A significant increase in patient visits, reflecting growing demand for trusted dermatologic care in the area.

Expansion of services such as cosmetic injectables and SkinPen microneedling to meet evolving patient needs.

Addition of several new clinical and support staff members to support growth and improve appointment access.

Extended hours and streamlined scheduling workflows, improving patient convenience and wait times.

Implementation of new technology, EHR enhancements, and online booking, aimed at improving clinical efficiency and patient engagement.

“Shady Grove Dermatology has been a pillar of dermatologic care in Rockville for years, and it’s been exciting to help the practice build on its legacy,” said Integrated Dermatology Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Queen. “Through this partnership, we’ve supported the team’s growth and operational enhancements while preserving their clinical autonomy and commitment to high-quality dermatologic care.”

Shady Grove Dermatology provides convenient, comprehensive dermatologic care to patients of all ages. Its board-certified dermatologists specialize in diagnosing and managing a broad range of skin conditions, including adult acne, moles, skin cancer, warts, atopic and contact dermatitis, and chronic rashes. In addition to medical and surgical dermatology, the team offers cosmetic treatments such as injectables and skin rejuvenation procedures.

“Partnering with Integrated Dermatology has helped us grow without losing what makes our practice special,” said Dr. Yeager. “Their support behind the scenes allows us to concentrate fully on patient care, expand our services, and stay up to date with innovations that improve outcomes. It’s been a rewarding collaboration, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Integrated Dermatology, a family-owned company established in 2004, operates practices in 28 states across the U.S. The company offers dermatologists a unique partnership model that includes profit-sharing, control over operational and medical decisions and a significant wealth creation opportunity.

For more information about Shady Grove Dermatology, visit www.shadygrovederm.com. To learn more about Integrated Dermatology, visit www.mydermgroup.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 28 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.